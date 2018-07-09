Janet Jackson Fights Back Tears During Tribute for Father Joe Jackson

While headlining the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana over the weekend, Janet Jackson got emotional when discussing the death of her father, legendary and controversial producer Joe Jackson.

“If it wasn’t for his enormous strength, we would not have the success” @JanetJackson on her father Joe Jackson. #EssenceFest pic.twitter.com/yh0SV7RRLZ — ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) July 9, 2018

The 52-year-old paid tribute to her dad, who died in late June.

“A little less than two weeks ago, my father passed away. He was comforted by my family and me,” Jackson told the crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You know, it’s always difficult when you lose a loved one and to be quite honest, it was really hard for me. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to move forward. If I should cancel this festival, cancel the entire tour.”

She continued, “Then I talked to my brother and we started to speak about my father’s strength. He was very strong. Without his drive, his strength, we wouldn’t have the success. We’re a black family that came from Gary, Indiana, and we broke all kinds of records around the globe. That’s truth.”

She said that her decision to continue the tour and get back onstage was in part due to a question from her brother.

“My father was a great man and my brother, he asked me, he said, ‘If he were here right now, listening to this conversation, what do you think he would say to you?’” Jackson said, fighting back tears. “And I think my father would’ve said, ‘Janet, please. Finish what you’ve started.’”

Fans shared videos of Jackson’s tribute as well as her performances throughout the course of the show, including songs like “Anytime, Anyplace,” “What Have You Done For Me Lately” and “You Ain’t Right,” in which Jackson showed off moves and voice.

Earlier this month, Jackson paid tribute to her father on social media about a week after his death. She shared a heartwarming childhood photo with Joe Jackson, in which a toddler-aged Janet is sitting on Joe’s lap. She captioned the photo with a simple heart.

The next day, she posed a video message for her fans, thanking them for their support during her father’s sickness and death.

“Thank [you] for all your love and support,” Janet said. “Means so much to me during this time.”

“It’s been a pretty rough week,” she admitted, adding that she was looking forward to touring. “But we’re excited, I’m excited, we cannot wait to see you. It’s been too long.”

Jackson was reportedly among the many family members who attended Joe Jackson’s private funeral service and burial at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Glendale California, the same cemetery her brother Michael Jackson was laid to rest in 2009.

Joe Jackson died on June 27 after a battle with terminal cancer at the age of 89. He spent his final week in a Las Vegas hospital with his family by his side.