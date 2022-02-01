Janet Jackson Fans Call out Lifetime Documentary for This Annoying Reason

Janet Jackson’s documentary about her life and career aired on the basic cable channels Lifetime and A&E, meaning that viewers who watched the two-night special live had to sit through commercials. This did not sit well with Jackson fans who couldn’t wait to watch it later. Many of them rushed to complain on social media, wishing the series instead aired on premium cable channels or was released on streaming platforms.

The documentary, simply titled Janet Jackson, is split into four parts, with the first two airing on Jan. 28 and the last two on Jan. 29. It covers almost every aspect of the “Control” singer’s career, from her work in The Jacksons through the 2004 Super Bowl controversy. Many of the revelations in the show have already made headlines, including the effect the industry blacklisting that followed the Super Bowl halftime show wardrobe malfunction had on her career.

In one part of the series, Jackson surprisingly said she is still friends with Timberlake, even though his career was barely affected by the controversy. “Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop,” Jackson said in the film, reports PEOPLE.

“Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends,” Jackson added. “We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

Jackson also told her brother Randy Jackson in the documentary that she told Timberlake she wasn’t sure he should say anything at the time. In February 2021, Timberlake did mention Jackson when he issued a statement in response to the criticism he faced after Framing Britney Spears was released.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote last year. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Fans hoping to watch Janet Jackson with fewer commercials can now watch it on Lifetime’s website, but you need a cable or satellite account to watch it there. The documentary is also available on Hulu, but only if you have a Hulu + Live TV account.

"The Janet Jackson documentary is great if you enjoy five minutes of commercials for every two minutes of show," one viewer tweeted.

