Justin Timberlake Reportedly Appearing in Janet Jackson Doc 18 Years After Super Bowl Fiasco

It looks like Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake have let bygones be bygones since their infamous Super Bowl Halftime show interaction and are teaming up again after 18 years. Timberlake will reportedly make an appearance in the pop star’s self-titled Lifetime documentary, which will premiere on Jan. 28 and 29. “Justin is in it. I was told he is going to be in the documentary. It’s like this big secret. He’s the surprise, just like the Super Bowl,” a source shared with Page Six.

Jackson brought out Timberlake during her Halftime performance in 2004 when she was thrown into a now-notorious wardrobe malfunction. The “Justified” singer was brought out as he was just starting his solo career and performed “Rock Your Body” alongside Jackson. As Timberlake ended the song with “I’ll have you naked by the end of this song,” he famously tore part of Jackson’s top and exposed her naked breast to the world.

The move was incredibly damaging to the former Good Times star’s career, while Timberlake went ultimately unscathed. As the documentary shows, Timberlake was invited back to perform at the Super Bowl in 2018, and he even asked Jackson to perform alongside him –– but, she turned down the offer. In one of the preview clips, her brother Randy (who also works as her manager and is a co-producer on the documentary) tells her “Justin and his team have been trying to contact us about you doing the Super Bowl.”

Timberlake recently released a public apology to Jackson for the incident as he was also facing resurfacing backlash for the handling of his breakup with Britney Spears. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

He continued, “I also feel compelled to respond, in part because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”