Janet Jackson Documentary: How to Watch on Demand

The new Janet Jackson documentary has had fans everywhere talking, and we have the details on how to watch the four-hour movie on demand. The film aired simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E, running in separate two-hour parts on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29. For fans who want to stream the documentary, it is currently only available to Hulu subscribers that have the added Live TV package. Additionally, Lifetime is streaming the documentary, at no cost, on its website.

The new documentary is title Janet, and was released in correlation with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer’s debut album, the self-titled Janet Jackson. The film finds the legendary star recounting her life, in her own words, including the infamous Super Bowl Halftime show that ended in a wildly controversial wardrobe malfunction with fellow performer Justin Timberlake. The moment has gone down in history as incredibly divisive, with many feeling as if Jackson was unfairly punished in the court of public opinion, while Timberlake received little criticism in the immediate aftermath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/lifetimetv/status/1481989529233813504?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Over the years, the backlash against Timberlake grew and, in February 2021, he took to Instagram to make a public apology for his role in the situation. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success,” the statement continued, in part. “It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

Timberlake also wrote, “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.” Interestingly, in the documentary, Jackson addressed Timberlake’s silence, revealing that she actually encouraged him to stay quiet.

“We talked once,” she told her brother Randy, per Variety. “And [Timberlake] said, ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement.’… And I said, ‘Listen… I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.’ So I said, ‘If I were you, I wouldn’t say anything.’” Fans who prefer to watch broadcast TV can check their local TV listings to see if Janet will be re-airing in their area.