Iggy Azalea Throws Explicit Insults Towards Wendy Williams

Iggy Azalea did not like being one of the subjects of Wendy Williams‘ “Hot Topics” segment last week, inspiring her to go an expletive-laced tirade against the talk show host on Tuesday.

On the Nov. 15 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Azalea gave her audience a recap of the feud between the “Fancy” rapper and “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli, who performs as a rapper under the name “Bhad Bhabie.” The two had been in a back-and-forth fight on Twitter. When a mutual friend asked anyone on Twitter if they were seeing Bregoli perform, Azalea reportedly took the bait, asking “Are you?”

“You should come. Would be a good memory for you to see what a sold out show looks like,” Bregoli replied.

Things reached a new level when Bregoli reportedly threw a drink at Azalea at a Cardi B fashion line launch event in Los Angeles.

In her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams made fun of Azelea, 28, for having a “mutual friend” with a Bregoli, 15.

“[When] I was 28, I didn’t even know a 15-year-old… much less share a friend circle!” Williams said.

Williams also sided with Bregoli, noting that “we haven’t heard from Iggy since ‘Fancy.’” Bregoli is successful, Williams pointed out, while Azalea has not released a full-length album since 2014.

Williams then provided a play-by-play of the video of Bregoli throwing a drink at Azalea and played Azalea’s response on Instagram.

“Isn’t she from Australia? When did she develop a black-cent?” Williams asked.

These digs from Williams inspired Azalea to quickly respond on Twitter in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“Imaging having to F– Wendy Williams,” Azalea wrote, alongside a screenshot from Williams’ 2017 Halloween episode, in which she fainted after becoming “overheated” in her Statue of Liberty costume.

In another message, Azalea wrote, “Like you gotta hear her moan and put a t– in your mouth.”

The incident with Bregoli came a month after Azalea suddenly cancelled her “Bad Girls” North American tour. CupcakKe, who was going to tour with Azalea, said Azalea had nothing to do with the tour cancellation.

“Believe me – i was really excited for this tour… and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year. The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope i will get to see you all in person one day. I love you,” Azalea tweeted on Oct. 7. “All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”

Azalea has been trying to complete a sophomore album for several years and finally released an EP called, Survive The Summer in August. On Tuesday, Billboard confirmed Azalea signed a new record deal with EMPIRE, where she claimed the deal was worth $2.7 million. However, a representative for the label has refused to confirm the figure.

