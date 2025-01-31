Australian-born rapper Iggy Azalea says her ex, fellow rapper Playboi Carti, is basically a deadbeat father. The “Fancy” rapper has been open about life as a single mother previously, but she’s recently given more insight into her co-parenting dilemma.

During an appearance on Amouranth’s Twitch channel, she shared similar remarks when a fan posed a question about the pending release of Carti’s anticipated new album. “Someone’s saying, ‘Tell Playboi Carti to drop,’” she acknowledged while reading the stream’s comment section, per VIBE. “I don’t speak to him, my love. We haven’t heard from that man in over like, six months,” she said, regarding their four-year-old son, Onyx. “We don’t know where he is. Have no idea, have no association. You would have to tell somebody that speaks to him, wherever he is. We don’t know or care.” Their son was born in 2020.

In 2023, she described herself a “single mother” during an interview on the Dinner’s On Me podcast, which she explains is a “24/7″ responsibility. “I’m very much the only parent,” she said at the time. “No disrespect, but I am not co-parenting right now and that’s just the reality of it.”

When speaking with Emily Ratajkowski’s, she also hinted to why she and Carti split. “It was just one of those moments where you’re just like, ‘I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be,’” she said at the time. “But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back.”

Dealing with her own past trauma growing up with her parents, she didn’t want to repeat the cycle. “I was like, I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way too, but because I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.”