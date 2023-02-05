Iggy Azalea Snaps at Troll Over Past OnlyFans Comment

Iggy Azalea is defending her OnlyFans business. Fans have reminded the rapper of her previous statement about joining the online subscription service nearly a month after she joined. Apparently, the mother-of-one had stated that she wouldn't become one of the celebrities who charge subscribers for access to private content, particularly sexual content. It is possible that the "Fancy" artist made the statement to promote her previous releases "Brazil" and "Sip It," featuring fellow rapper Tyga. Azalea took to Twitter in 2021 to tell her followers, "I think onlyfans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join. I don't want to make that type of content & it only f— up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!!!" The two-time American Music Awards winner was alerted to the statement nearly two years later after a fan posted it. Azalea had uploaded an image of herself wearing a purple bikini top over a pair of red and black bikini bottoms. In the Instagram caption, she wrote, "The last laugh belongs to me," while a critic commented, "I don't get it…. last laugh is yours? How….they got you doing onlyly fans." Azalea instantly responded to the statement, replying, "Take a visit to Forbes and read over the 8 figure deal I did back in Nov. then ask yourself again who made me do anything? LolliiiiIll y'all are so dramatic & WEIRD…."

This eight-figure deal saw the rapper trade master and publishing rights to hits such as "Fancy [with Charli XCX]," "Problem (with Ariana Grande)," and "Black Widow (with Rita Ora)." According to The Blast, her attorney Peter Paterno and manager, Reece Pearson negotiated and signed the deal. As part of the deal, Azalea received a 100% share of her existing catalog and a failsafe to still profit from future master recordings. Despite being a big success for her, the "Sally Walker" rapper's fans were concerned she would be shortchanged. The outlet quoted one fan who tweeted at the time, "I just hope she doesn't end up like Taylor (no shade at all, just using it as an example)," to which Azalea replied, "Taylor [Swift] did not profit from that sale. I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted for an amount that means I don't have to work another day in my life." She then expressed her love for her fans before stating that they could not understand this aspect of the business.

Azalea raked in over a quarter of a million dollars after her first 24 hours on OnlyFans, The Blast reported, of which $307,000 was allegedly made by her OnlyFans account. Azalea opened the account in conjunction with the year-round multimedia project "Hotter Than Hell," which features music videos, photos, illustrations, and uncensored and exclusive poetry. This collaboration with OnlyFans will be the Australian star's first creative work in nearly two years, including her fourth studio album, due later this year. "Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date! Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on," Azalea said about the project. She has since denied making $307,000 on her OnlyFans debut.