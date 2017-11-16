Iggy Azalea Face-Plants in Heels at Concert

#PressPlay: #IggyAzalea had an oopsie at her show but she kept it cute & kept it going 💅🏾👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

Iggy Azalea played off her latest slip-up with swagger.

The pop rapper was performing in a pair of thigh-high stiletto boots at the Fauna Primavera festival in Santiago Chili on Nov. 10 when she slipped while walking down the stairs.

A fan caught the fall on camera, and it looked like a rough, painful tumble. Fans gasped at the mishap, but Azalea popped right back up.

To prove her superstar status, she covered the fall miraculously and continued spitting the speedy rhymes of her hit “Work,” taking a few breaths while navigating the verse.

As the 27-year-old “Black Widow” rapper continued, she took a seat on the edge of the stage to recover from the nasty fall. You can hear fans cheer in support and continue chanting the lyrics along with the entertainer.

Azalea’s smooth recovery is impressive, but this isn’t the entertainer’s first fall.

She famously fell off the stage during a hyper performance of “Fancy” at a pre-MTV Video Music Awards concert in 2014. The embarrassing moment was also caught on camera and turned into a viral video following the major slip.

More than her tumbles, Azalea is best known for her fast rhymes and her insanely curvy figure, especially her full booty.

In June, the star denied reports that she got implants to enhance her butt. “No, I don’t have bum implants,” she said on Brisbane’s hit105. “They aren’t my real boobs, but it is my real bum.” (She’s also admitted to having her nose done.)

The ‘Black Widow’ rapper instead credited her hourglass figure to being strict with her food and fitness routine. “I do have a small waist, I have to work on it. I am never allowed to eat what I want,” she told radio hosts.

And to practice for her ‘Mo Bounce’ music video, Azalea says she lost 15 pounds in one week just by twerking.

“I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed,” she told New Zealand’s Nova 96.9. “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Azalea admits that twerking is a lot harder than it appears — so tough she had to take lessons. “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me,” the entertainer said. “I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

She says her teacher encouraged her to take up yoga to improve her booty-popping skills and flexibility. “I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do,” she said.