'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. The singer's family revealed he had been suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010, something he often spoke about in interviews.

The accident occurred when he was a passenger in a Porsche when it hit a wall at 70 mph after skidding on oil during a vacation in Spain. In 2017, he nearly died after drinking sewage water from the River Thames. He contracted meningitis, which according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. The singer was treated with daily physiotherapy but rejected an operation recommended by doctors because he was concerned that it would permanently damage his vocal cords.

He was born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father. He first Popstars 20 years ago before finishing third in the first UK Pop Idol on ITV. Campbell Danesh released a UK No. 1 single, "Colourblind." His debut album Dive made the UK top 10 also. He released another album, Live Twice, in 2004. In total, he had five Top 10 UK singles from 2002-07. He also appeared in Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Funny Girl, and Gone with the Wind.