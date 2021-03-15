Ice-T Celebrates After Body Count Wins Best Metal Performance at Grammys 2021

✖

Ice-T took a moment to celebrate after he won his first Grammy in 30 years. During Sunday night’s 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, the rapper and actor’s heavy metal band Body Count took home the award in the Best Metal Performance category for their 2020 single "Bum-Rush," which appears on the group's album Carnivore.

After the award was announced Sunday afternoon during the Grammy's virtual "Premiere" pre-ceremony, which was hosted by Jhene Aiko, Ice-T reacted to the win on social media. On Twitter, the actor shared a video of the moment he learned of his win, dropping an "Oh s–" after "Bum-Rush" was announced. Watching the show with his family, including wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel, the singer was visibly shocked and emotional, stating, "That's what's up" and "Oh my god." Delivering a short speech to accept the award, he continued, "Oh, god, wow, we won! Alright."

WTF just happened????! Wow... Speechless. Respect to Riley Gale RIP and @PowerTripTX pic.twitter.com/aIxu46hCNK — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 14, 2021

He went on to give a shout-out to his bandmates, including both the original members of Body Count and the bandmates that have joined them along the way. He also gave a nod to all of those who helped bring Carnivore to life behind the scenes. After delivering the speech, Ice-T admitted that he was "really surprised" by the win.

In a separate tweet, the singer also gave a "shout out to all the BC Fans Worldwide." He noted that "for over 30yrs you’ve stayed loyal," and invited them to "celebrate with us Tonight! Thanks for the love and continued support. 'Keep It Hardcore' 4Life." He continued to share the love by responding to several fans celebrating the win, and on Monday morning, he shared a video of himself dishing details about Body Count and how the band came to be.

Let me explain BODY COUNT - Raining In Blood / Postmortem 2017 (OFFICIAL VIDEO) https://t.co/qMZ5SDRQzw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 15, 2021

Prior to Sunday night, Ice-T's last Grammy win came in 1990 when "Back On the Block" took home the award for Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards. That marked his first Grammy win. In the years that followed, Ice-T received two more nominations – Best Rap Solo Performance for "New Jack Hustler (Nino's Theme) (Single)" in 1991 and Best Metal Performance for "Black Hoodie" in 2017.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards was hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show. The show saw plenty of stars taking the stage to perform, including Taylor Swift and BTS, and even had a history-breaking moment when Beyoncé on her 28th Grammy, making her the most-decorated singer, male or female, in Grammys history. You can see a list of nominees and winners by clicking here.