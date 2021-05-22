ICE Arrests Singer Who Was Allegedly in US Illegally for More Than a Year

✖

Dancehall artist Dovey Magnum, born Simsky Kimberly Harrison, has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement allegedly for immigration violations following a raid late Wednesday (May 19) in Atlanta, Georgia. According to ICE's website, Harrison is currently being held at the Stewart Detention Center. The singer is said to have been in the U.S. for the better of almost three years and had recently switched her management team.

Harrison was scheduled to headline Purity's all-white weekend party alongside Dexta Daps in Florida this weekend, but it's clear she won't be in attendance due to the circumstances. It's unclear as to who her replacement will be. Her new single "Respectfully" was just released on all digital platforms this week. Neither Magnum nor her team has responded to the developments. Her social media is also not showing any sign of her absence –– she's still promoting her music on her Instagram story.

Her other single "Taxic," which she released in February, has also been a hit among her fans. The song was inspired by her current relationship, she told Dancehall Magazine. “I try to keep it real for the fans, 'Taxic' plays on the word ‘Toxic’ and is all about that hardcore love; rude boy, rude girl love, that some of us have experienced and or desire to experience- it is a fantasy for some,” she shared. “I am the girl that reps for the hardcore vibe, and I bring that fire that men love and women want to tune into to emulate."

The singer may still be climbing in popularity in the U.S., but her influence in the Caribbean music world is surely felt. She recently had a quick chat with Rihanna, who's supposedly been working on an upcoming reggae album for the last few years, in the comment section on Instagram. "Big up the gyal dem wey have two man!! Riri said it!!" she posted in January. "Savage not sorry," Rihanna responded, along with a few laughing emojis. "mi heart IDC IDC CALL ME FOOL FOOL BUT this will be on my page forever!!!!!!!!!!!! @badgalriri I love uuuuuuuu and boom SAVAGE NOT SORRY !!! REAL BAD GYAL TING!! TAG RIRI MEK SHI HEAR RESPECTFULLY ✌🏾 shi love dem song dey !" Harrison wrote in the caption.