Huey Lewis Cancels All Tour Dates Following Recent Medical Diagnosis

Huey Lewis has cancelled all remaining tour dates in 2018 due to a medical condition, with the 67-year-old singer announcing the news via social media Friday.

Lewis, who fronts Huey Lewis & the News, shared on Twitter that he has gradually been losing his hearing and that doctors believe he is suffering from Meniere’s Disease.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” the musician wrote. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch… The doctors believe I have Meniere’s Disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve.”

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018

He continued, “Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

Meniere’s Disease is an inner ear disorder and can cause vertigo, ear pressure and tinnitus and could result in permanent hearing loss. The disease can affect only one ear or spread to both.

Lewis was scheduled to perform multiple shows across the country throughout the year.

The singer is known for hits like “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square” and “Stuck With You.” Huey Lewis & the News has released nine studio albums and has earned 19 top ten singles across the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, and Mainstream Rock charts.

Photo Credit: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com