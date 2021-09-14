How Katy Perry Inspired One of Britney Spears’ Biggest Hits

Songwriter Bonnie McKee reveals in a TikTok video that one quick and fleeting moment with Katy Perry actually inspired one of Britney Spears’ biggest songs. Apparently, “Would You Hold it Against Me,” which appeared on Britney’s 2011 Femme Fatale album was written after one of the writer’s run-ins with the “California Girls” singer.

“I was working simultaneously on Teenage Dream album and the Femme Fatale album for Britney. I was working on the track and the melody was amazing, but I was struggling with the lyrics,” McKee recalled. “I was toying with a couple of cliche, classic, terrible pickup lines,” she said, showing off the list of unused but overheard pickup hooks. “Katy Perry walks in and she looked bomb as f––. I was like, ‘d–– Katy, if I told you you had a nice body, would you hold it against me?’”

From there, a lightbulb was sparked in McKee’s head, and she had all she needed to finish writing the song that once plagued her. “Once I had that concept, it just kind of wrote itself,” she added.

The interesting fun fact comes as Britney fans continue to celebrate the artist’s recent wins –– the latest being her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Her manager, Brandon Cohen, shared the news with People, saying that he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.” “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them,” he said. He also mentioned the one-of-a-kind ring that the ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev, who “couldn’t be happier to be involved.”

The development is supposedly made possible after her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned the courts to end Britney’s conservatorship after 13 years. “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the filings read. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”