Hip-Hop DJ T Gutta Kills Wife in Murder-Suicide

The hip-hop world is in shock after an upsetting incident out of Georgia. T Gutta, a DJ known for his work with Webbie, murdered his wife, Kalisha Seddens-Dunn, before taking his own life. Per reports from Fox 5 Atlanta, the couple was found dead at their home in Powder Springs, Georgia, on Sunday after neighbors reported gunshots in the area.

The couple shared three children (ages 17, 15 and 9), who were all present at the home at the time of the incident. Authorities say the couple began arguing and the situation tragically escalated. Per Powder Springs Police Department Capt. Jason Holcombe, "The children were present at the house during this and fled the house to a neighboring neighborhood for safety."

Neighbors and family were in complete shock over the incident, with multiple people that Fox 5 Atlanta interviewed saying that there were no apparent signs of domestic violence or unrest between the couple. The couple apparently went out to a nightclub the evening before, and the establishment's owner said there was no incident or signs of strife at that time.

The only sign of concern ahead of the murder-suicide stems from a series of Facebook posts by T Gutta (real name Natorius Brown). As VIBE reports, he went on an extended rant about Webbie, accusing the rapper of underappreciating him, overworking him, and robbing him of career opportunities. Webbie has not addressed the allegations or the death of T Gutta and Seddens-Dunn as of press time.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

