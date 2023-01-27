Harry Styles Rips His Pants at the Crotch Mid-Concert, Handles the Moment Like a Pro

Harry Styles proved he's a professional on stage, even in the face of a wardrobe malfunction. As the singer brought his Love on Tour concert series to Inglewood, California, on Thursday, his outfit garnered quite a bit of attention. During Styles' performance of "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," his tan leather trousers ripped near the crotch. On TikTok, a concertgoer shared a video that shows the singer kneeling on one knee, causing the seam of his pants to split instantly. As Styles noticed the gap, he reluctantly continued singing while covering it with a towel. The Grammy winner saw the humor in the mishap and apologized to the front-row crowd. He said: "My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show."

As he addressed a man near the front, he added: "You sir, are you OK? I promise it's not part of the show." On Twitter, a fan posted a clip showing the former One Direction member using the rainbow Pride flag he received as a fan gift to cover up the tear. He wore the flag around his waist and continued to sing his setlist. On Jan.26, Styles' incident was witnessed by some high-profile fans. Modern Family star Julie Bowen shared several TikToks from the venue, including one in which she held a sign reading, "Harry I'm old, but I know what I'm doing." According to Page Six, stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah, and Ellen DeGeneres also attended the Kia Forum concert.

@timmy.styless Those pants literally put up ZERO struggle and ripped at the very first sign of tension I CANT 😂😂😂 credit to Justyn Mallo Reyes #harrystyles ♬ original sound – ✿ Dannie ✿

The singer has never failed to steal the show with his outfits, albeit primarily for fashion reasons. He has a close relationship with former creative director Alessandro Michele and the Italian fashion house Gucci, with whom he has worked on numerous occasions. As part of his collaboration with the high-fashion label, he has created the HA HA HA menswear collection, whose name is a combination of Styles' and Michele's first names plus the laughter evoked by the laughing face emoji. The collection includes t-shirts, suits, jewelry, and $3,350 pajamas inspired by Styles' retro aesthetic and '70s silhouettes. "I'm so happy to see this project finally come to life," Styles said in a press release. "I've known Alessandro for years now, and he's always been one of my favourite people. I'm always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me."