'Harry Potter' Star Releases New Album

Tom Felton may best be known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, but the actor also has a bustling singing career. On Jan, 28, Felton's discography grew with the release of ReD, his newest EP featuring two all-new tracks, "Fairies and Feathers" and "Take me Away."

Now available to stream, ReD marks Felton's sixth EP following the releases of Time Well Spent (2008), All I Need (2008), In Good Hands (2009), Hawaii (2011), and YoOHoO (2021). The actor-turned-singer also has several singles under his belt, including 2008's "Silhouettes in Sunsets" and "Time Isn't Healing," 2010's "If You Could Be Anywhere," and 2021's "hOLDing on." Felton announced the new EP across his various social media accounts, writing, "So Excited to announce my new EP 'ReD' is out today. Check it out on all major platforms & let me know what you think."

Replying to the post on Instagram, one fan wrote, "This artist gives me a storm of emotions and these songs mean a lot to all the fans, proud!" Another person said they were "over joyed for you Tom congrats," with a third fan commenting, "I don't think I've ran to Spotify any quicker." Meanwhile, several others replied by quipping that Felton entered his "Gryffindor era," a nod to the red and gold colors that represent Gryffindor in the Harry Potter franchise.

Felton is of course best known for taking on the role of Draco in the seven-film Harry Potter franchise, based on author J. K. Rowling's novel series. The film series also starred and made trademark names out of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who took on the roles of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The Harry Potter movie franchise, which also includes several spinoffs, was a massive success, grossing over $7.7 billion worldwide. The franchise is currently set to be rebooted with a TV adaptation at Max.

Outside of Harry Potter, Felton has several other acting credits to his name. After making his big screen debut in the role of Peagreen Clock in The Borrowers in 1997, Felton went on to star in everything from Anna and the King (1999) to Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011). His other acting credits include Second Sight (1999), Get Him to the Greek (2010), Night Wolf (2010), the TV miniseries Labyrinth (2012), and many more.