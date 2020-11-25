Halsey Snubbed at the Grammys, and Her Fans Are Not Pleased

The Grammy nominations came out on Tuesday and after one look, there was quite a noticeable absence: Halsey. The 26-year-old was not included in any of the categories, leaving many of her fans to voice their frustrations over her exclusion.

In addition to becoming a New York Times best-seller after releasing her collection of poems, Halsey dropped her third studio album “Manic” in 2020. The album included some of her more successful singles, including “Without Me” and “Graveyard.” She is now three for three on albums reaching the top two on the Billboard 200 chart. Many of her fans pointed to artists like Justin Bieber getting nominations over her as major disrespect. Her fanbase wasn’t the only one feeling left out, though, as The Weeknd surprisingly had no nominations, as well.

Despite not earning her nominations for January’s Grammy Awards ceremony, Halsey, who also wowed atCMT Awards, doesn’t seem to be too annoyed at the snub. She shared a photo on Instagram showing off her freckles instead, “I get new freckles every day I think.” While the New Jersey-born musician hasn’t publicly commented on the Grammys, her fans certainly have spoken on her behalf. Here are some of the most notable reactions to Halsey not securing any nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.