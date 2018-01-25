Kelly Clarkson, Halsey Announce Grammy Protest Plans for Time’s Up Movement

For the Golden Globes, they wore black. Now with the Grammy Awards arriving on Sunday, members of the Time’s Up anti-sexual assault movement will wear white.

Kelly Clarkson, Halsey and a number of music industry members will all be wearing white roses as a sign of solidarity for the movement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The demonstration was reportedly organized by Roc Nation senior vice president Meg Haskings and Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records’ Karen Rait after realizing there was nothing set in stone for the music awards show.

Harkins told THR that the movement “grew like wildfire” as Cyndi Lauper, Rita Ora, Tom Morello and Dua Lipa all announced they’d be joining in as well.

“It’s very important that we stay on their message,” Rait said. “The amount of work they have been able to do in just three short weeks is inspiring.

“… Music artists have a lot of impact… So it’s only fitting that that music’s biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees,” Rait said.

The Time’s Up movement had its first big protest at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 7 where dozens of actresses and actors wore black attire and pins that read “Time’s Up” as a protest of members of Hollywood who had been using their position and power to exploit others for sex.

The music industry is not free from this same problem, with the most recent example being on Wednesday when Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons was hit with a lawsuit by a woman claiming he raped her, the fifth woman to come forward and do so.

“It is an important conversation politically in our country and it’s also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies,” Harkins said. “We need to say if anyone is feeling like they’re being discriminated against and they don’t feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards take place at 7:30 ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air live on CBS.