Gwen Stefani Posts Stunning Action Photo Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit, and Fans Love It

Gwen Stefani posted a striking photo of herself on stage at her Just a Girl residency on Friday in the midst of her exit from The Voice. Stefani is leaving the reality show behind after this season to focus on her other work, including the residency, and fans have mixed feelings. Seeing her in her element, however, had some excited.

“See u tonight!” Stefani wrote to her fans alongside the new photo.

The picture showed the real-life singer on stage in a black get-up with fishnets and thigh-high stockings, and tassels dangling from her waist. She held a microphone in one hand and had the other raised high. Meanwhile, a massive image of Stefani lying in a bed of white sheets was on the screen beside her, and a DJ was in the background playing the music.

Stefani tagged the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and the Zappos Theater in her post, letting fans know where they could find her. Both accounts commented their excitement to have the singer on hand for the night. Meanwhile, their feeds had other pictures of Stefani in action, sporting different outfits and sometimes surrounded by dancers, a band and other stage accessories.

Stefani began her Just a Girl concert residency in June of 2018. It has been at the Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for its entire run, and it sounds like it will stay there until it finishes. The show is currently set to run through May 16, 2020.

Fans have shared setlists showing from different performances of Just a Girl, showing the eclectic mix Stefani is going for. The show has included songs from all eras of Stefani’s career. Considering it is named after one of her big hits from her No Doubt days, those songs often come into play.

The residency has been so successful that it is actually cutting into Stefani’s reality TV time. The singer told Entertainment Tonight that she did not plan on juggling to the two responsibilities, and it has not been easy so far.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time,” she said. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”

Stefani has been on The Voice for a season here and there in her time, but took on a more permanent role this season to replace former full-time coach Adam Levine. Fans were glad to have her back, and sad that she will be gone so soon. They still have this season with her, however, and after that she will be replaced with Nick Jonas.



The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.