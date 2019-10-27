Gwen Stefani and Gloria Estefan Snap Selfie Together and Fans Are Loving It

Fans were delighted on Saturday night to see Gwen Stefani and Gloria Estefan together in a casual selfie. The two singers are icons of 1980s and 1990s music, and both helped usher in a new era of pop. This weekend, Estefan championed her colleauge by attending her residency show in Las Vegas, and fans applauded the mutual support.

Estefan was in attendance at Stefani’s “I’m Just a Girl” show in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, and she was a huge fan of what she saw. The Miami Sound Machine singer posted a selfie with Stefani afterwards, encouraging fans to get out and see the concert if they got a chance.

“Love you [Gwen Stefani], she wrote, “What a truly incredible [show] tonight!!! Worth coming to [Las Vegas]. DON’T MISS THIS SHOW!! …THANK U!!! Sweetest treat having u!!”

Stefani reposted the photo with Estefan’s caption intact. On her Instagram Stories, she posted a few clips of herself hanging around with Estefan, Estefan’s daughter and other friends backstage.

“Right now, I’m backstage at my show, and I have Gloria Estefan here,” she said, awestruck.

“Congratulations,” Estefan said in another clip, leaning in for a peck on the cheek.

This crossover of talent had fans starstruck as well. The comments in both posts filled with heart emojis, as fans applauded the union of two monumental talents.

“She was amazing! Loved meeting you and seeing Gloria,” one fan wrote.

“ICONS,” added another.

“My two fav artists,” declared a third person.

Estefan entered the upper eschalon of pop music stardom shortly before Stefani, with the 1985 hit “Conga.” She went on to churn out consistent hits, both with and without Miami Sound Machine. Some of her most-loved songs include “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Here We Are,” “Coming Out of the Dark,” “Bad Boy,” “Oye!,” “Party Time” and a cover of “Turn the Beat Around.”

All told, Estefan has won three Grammy Awards. She has also been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Las Vegas Walk of Fame. In 2015, she was even given a Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to American Music.

Stefani, meanwhile, is revisiting her own career highlights with her “I’m Just a Girl” residency. The show is named after one of her biggest hits from her early days, as the lead singer of No Doubt. Like Estefan, Stefani went on to have success both in and out of her band, with a flourishing career as a solo pop act.

These days, Stefani is trying to juggle her residency obligations with her new role as a full-time coach on The Voice. It won’t last for long, however, as Stefani has already announced that she is leaving The Voice at the end of the season.



The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.