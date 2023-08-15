Lionel Richie Cancels Major Concert

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire canceled their Madison Square Garden concert Saturday an hour after it was set to begin, saying poor weather made it impossible for Richie to fly in. Many of the 20,000 fans who attended the show, some of whom spent hundreds of dollars on tickets and hotel rooms, criticized the legendary singer for the short notice. "Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I'm unable to make it to the show tonight," tweeted the singer at 8:31 p.m. The show was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. "I'm so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can't wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight's show are valid for the show on Monday." Fans booed and took to the aisles as a spokesperson announced that the show had been canceled, as shown in a video inside the packed arena.

Additionally, fans discussed whether or not they would be able to return to Manhattan on Monday. Earth Wind and Fire is scheduled to perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday without Richie in attendance. It is unclear if they will be performing there or at the Garden that evening. Following the show's cancellation announcement, thousands of disgruntled fans filed out of the arena. "There was a lot of anger," one pediatric nurse who paid $170 for seats in the event told The New York Post."We went out of the way to get the weekend off and now I can't go on Monday," said the nurse, who The Post said arrived with her husband and colleague from Long Island. "Does he think it's easy for me to take off Monday night? This is New York. We work."

When asked what she would tell the "Endless Love" singer, she said, "Hope you're OK but you should have taken a limo for your fans for four hours. He's loaded … take a f— limo." As The Post reported, a married couple who frequents MSG to watch concerts told the publication that they became suspicious when the show hadn't begun 45 minutes after its start time."You can't sell out Madison Square Garden and [cancel due to] a weather issue. I'm frustrated and I'm concerned — I think it might be something else. I'm worried that it's something else and that [the weather] was an excuse," the woman said.