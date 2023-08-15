Madonna Cancels 5 Major Concerts in Wake of Hospitalization

Madonna has canceled five major concerts, in the wake of her hospitalization last month. In a press release, the singer's management explained that her upcoming world tour has been rescheduled, but some dates are canceled rather than postponed, "due to scheduling conflicts." The canceled shows are as follows: July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

Elsewhere in the tour announcement, tour organizers stated that "most of the North America dates of Madonna's Celebration Tour have been rescheduled and will take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates." They added, "Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates. This includes all dates except Los Angeles and one date in New York due to a venue change, detailed below. Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority."

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, first revealed the news of Madonna's health issues. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday afternoon. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." Oseary went on to explain that Madonna would potentially be postponing her scheduled world tour. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he stated. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Later, Madonna offered a message to fans on Instagram. "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she began. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Continuing her statement, Maddona shared, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Finally, she explained, "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."