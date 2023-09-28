Guitarist Dead at 25: Death of Chris Oropeza Confirmed by His Outta Pocket Bandmates

Bay Area hardcore band Outta Pocket is mourning one of their own. The band confirmed last week that guitarist Chris Oropeza died at the age of 25, sharing in a statement to its social media followers, "The man that started it all. Rest in Paradise Legend. Brother. Our guitarist Christopher Oropeza forever." Oropeza's cause of death was not disclosed.

Shortly after that Sept. 18 statement was issued, drummer Dylan Gillespie penned an emotional tribute of his own, sharing that he was "at a loss for words" over the death of "one of my brothers. Band mates. Hardest worker i knew." Gillespie said Oropeza was the "funniest dude I knew," recalling how "every time he came into a room no matter what mood i was in, this dude always made me laugh and always cheered me up. Straight up the light of the room and a genuine great person."

After playing guitar in the Redwood City band Scumdog, per Stereogum, Oropeza helped form Outta Pocket in 2020. The band – consisting of Oropeza on guitar, Gillespie on drums, ED on bass, and Lee Michel-Santana on vocals – followed up their initial demo with the 2021 EP Purest Pain, which was followed by full-length debut Waste Of A Man and their first headlining tour. Reflecting on the band, Gillespie, who opened for Scumdog when he was just 16, said he "was hella hyped when he hit me up to be in a new project with him in 2020... i looked up to him for sure so being able to write music with him meant a lot to me. He really did change my life in the best way. I wouldn't have shit without the bands and music he created." He added that Oropeza "put in so much work for music and i'm happy he was around for the time he was to be able to celebrate it with us."

"Seeing people sing along his words at Stay Gold meant more to him than you realise. Seeing people in Santa Cruz pull out for our record release meant more to him than you realise. Im so happy he got to experience that," he continued. "It hurts so f-ing bad but i'm trying to be grateful that his last time with us was spent playing awesome shows, and doing what he loves. Hardcore. Everything me, leo, sam, jarrett and everyone else does is for him. Everything is for him. Rest in Peace brother. I love you."

Following Oropeza's passing, Outta Pocket played a show in Pomona with Shadowman, Harsh Reality, Steel, Auditory Anguish, and Life Turns Cold in the guitarist's honor. A GoFundMe page set up by Oropeza's cousin to give the late guitarist "the memorial he deserves to honor his memory" raised nearly $20,000.