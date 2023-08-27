Former Metal Guitarist Dies: Bernie Marsden of White Snake Dead at 72

The celebrated guitarist was also known for having the largest guitar collection on the planet.

Bernie Marsden, the original guitarist for David Coverdale's Whitesnake, has died. The death was confirmed in a statement from his family, according to The Guardian. He was 72.

Marsden was said to have "died peacefully" with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, "by his side." "On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden," the family's statement read on Instagram. "Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."

Glenn Hughes, a fellow rocker and former Deep Purple member alongside Coverdale, commented on the statement, sharing some kind words for Marsden. "Thinking of you Bernie, my dear ...

A good , kind Soul," he wrote. "Love to all the Marsden Family. Love you Lad."

Marsden's legacy comes two-fold, with a status as one of the U.K.'s top guitarists in those early days and songwriting chops alongside Coverdale with many of Whitesnake's top hits. This includes "Here I Go Again," "Fool for Your Loving," "She's a Woman," "Walking in the Shadow of the Blues" and "Trouble."

The guitarist was born in 1951 and had entered the world of rock music by 1972. He started as part of UFO, then moved on to a project with Deep Purple alums Tony Ashton, Jon Lord and Ian Paice called Paice Ashton Lord. He would play with other groups until 1978 when he teamed with former Deep Purple singer Coverdale and guitarist Mick Moody.

Marsden was with Whitesnake from 1978 with their album Snakebite, leaving after Saints & Sinners in 1982. He also released a pair of solo albums during this period, in 1979 and 1981 respectively.

The other piece of his legacy is his massive collection of guitars. His private guitar collection included over 200 pieces, according to The Guardian, with a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard going up for sale back in June for a price tag reaching heights of $1.3 million.

"I've just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed," Coverdale wrote on social media. "My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know and share a stage with." Rest in peace.