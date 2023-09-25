Punk Rock Drummer Kent Stax Dies One Day After Band Announces New Album

Punk rock drummer Kent Stax, of Washington D.C. icons Scream, has died. He was 61. Sadly, Stax's death came just one day after Scream announced the release date for their new album. Stax's Scream bandmates Pete and Franz Stahl shared the sad news in social media post on Wednesday, September 20th, sharing that Stax had been battling cancer.

"We are heartbroken to share that our drummer Bennett Kent Stacks passed away this morning after a bout with metastatic cancer," they wrote. "Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream. Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable. He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast."

"Kent also played in prominent punk and harDCore bands including The Suspects, Spitfires United, Alleged Bricks and more throughout his life," the statement continued. "He also branched out to other genres, playing with The Daryl Davis Band and The Old Dominion Trio. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Andrea, daughter Jennifer, brothers Kurt, William and Henry and a host of band mates, friends and fans. If you ever saw us play or if you knew Kent, your thoughts and memories are welcome here."

Many fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, "My deepest condolences to his family and band mates. I booked Scream at Club Soda in Vancouver, stayed at the Scream house in 86 when touring with CCM.... Always sad to hear we've lost another. Big hugs from Vancouver."

(Photo: Joel Dowling / Dischord Records)

"Sorry to hear the news. I knew Kent in more recent years when he was part of an open mic's live band. He was always so friendly to me," someone else added. A third fan offered, "My heartfelt condolence to all concerned, it´s heartbreaking. Feel privileged to heard him play live with SCREAM at the Arena in Vienna – one of those gigs that mean a lot for a long time!"

Stax became a member of Scream in the early '80s, not long after the band formed, according to Consequence. Along with bands like Minot Threat and Government Issue, Scream were pioneers of the hardcore-punk sound. After playing on the first three Scream albums, Stax left the band in 1987. Notably, he was replaced by then-teenage Dave Grohl, who would later go on to join Nirvana and form Foo Fighters.

Over the years, Stax reunited with Scream several times. Most recently, the band unveiled their new album, DC Special, which will be out on Nov. 10 from their longtime label, Dischord Records. This is Scream's first studio album in 30 years, and it will feature guest appearances from Grohl, Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally of Fugazi, Amy Pickering, Brian Baker of Bad Religion, and more.