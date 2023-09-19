R&B Singer Dead at 43: Irish Grinstead Was Member of Girl Group 702

Irish Grinstead, a singer in the R&B girl group 702 best known for the 1999 hit "Where My Girls At," has died. Grinstead's sister and fellow 702 group member, LeMisha Grinstead, announced Grinstead's death in a Saturday Instagram post, revealing that her sister passed away on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16

"It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening," LeMisha wrote alongside a black and white photo of Grinstead. "She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family. Love always, Misha."

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

In a separate post, LeMisha shared she was "in disbelief." She also shared a photo of herself and Grinstead preparing to take the stage, writing, "me and my lil sister!!" In a final post, LeMisha shared a picture of her sister looking up to the sky with the words "RIP Irish B. Grinstead June 2, 1980 – September 16, 2023."

While Grinstead's cause of death was not provided, it is known that she struggled with health issues in the months prior to her death. In December 2022, 702 announced Grinstead was taking "a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues." In a statement at the time, the group added, "it is our hope that she will have a healthy and speedy recovery in the months to come," and asked "at this very difficult time that you please respect our privacy and continue to pray for us as Meelah and Misha continue to navigate and represent 702 for upcoming performances in 2023."

Born on June 2, 1980 – her twin sister Orish died from kidney failure in 2008 at age 27 – Grinstead was best known as one-third of the popular girl group 702, named after the area code of their hometown, Las Vega, alongside her sister and vocalist Kameelah Williams. The group released their first album, No Doubt, in 1996, featuring a guest appearance by Missy Elliott on the singles "Steelo" and "Get It Together." They went on to release their second album, 702, in 1999. The album featured what would become one of their best-known songs, "Where My Girls At." After releasing their final album, Star, in 2003, the group disbanded before recently beginning to perform shows again.

Along with their three albums, 702 released songs on soundtracks to Cousin Skeeter, Pootie Tang, and Good Burger, per Entertainment Tonight. They were nominated for an American Music Award, a BET Award and several Soul Train Lady of Soul Award, and won best R&B/soul album of the year by a group, band or duo for "No Doubt" in 1997.