All the Stars Who Wore White Roses at the Grammy Awards

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards were a diverse vision of musical talent, with countless performers bringing the heat across a wide variety of genres. One of the most powerful performances was Kesha’s “Praying,” which she sang with the help of other female singers like Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha and Camila Cabello and the Resistance Revival Choruswomen.

The song spoke out against sexual assault but also preached forgiveness and self sufficiency in one of the night’s most emotional, powerful moments. The women behind Kesha wore all white and sported white roses, a movement similar to the Golden Globes’ all-black dress code to stand in support with Time’s Up, the movement funding victims of sexual abuse in the workplace.

So who wore a white rose to the Grammys on Sunday night? Continue ahead to find out.

Kesha

While Kesha stood out from the crowd on the red carpet for not wearing a physical white rose, the singer revealed an embroidered one on her lapel.

The “Praying” songstress took to Twitter to reveal how significant her buzzed-about performance was to her.

“‘after everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become,’ ” she tweeted, referencing her lyrics from the song. “thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey.”

Before the show, she wrote that “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

She continued, “I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way. I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammy’s on Sunday, and if you need it I hope this song finds you.”

Lady Gaga

Not only did Lady Gaga wear a white rose to the biggest music event of the year, she also showed solidarity by offering up a “Time’s up” utterance during her performance at the beginning of the telecast.

Before she took the stage, Gaga arrived at the award show’s red carpet wearing a long, black, highly-decorated dress and a set of extravagant black-jeweled earrings.

Kelly Clarkson

The “Love So Soft” singer was up for Best Pop Solo Performance at Sunday night’s gala, but ended up losing to Ed Sheeran for “Shape of You.” The soon-to-be judge on The Voice was spotted on the red carpet wearing a white rose.

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman flaunted a white rose in her mouth and between her breasts on the red carpet leading up to the awards ceremony. The comedian’s A Speck Of Dust was up for Best Comedy Album but ultimately lost out to Dave Chappelle’s The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.

Pink

In addition to performing a stripped-down song she wrote for the suffragette movement, Pink found room for a white rose on her flamboyant Liberace-inspired feather dress.

Pink’s powerful ballad brought many to tears, with some calling it their favorite performance of the night.

Cardi B

Cardi B carried a white rose with her while sporting an all-white outfit before taking the stage to perform her “Finesse” remix with Bruno Mars, who swept the competition and took home six Grammys — including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Ryan Seacrest

E! red carpet host Ryan Seacrest rocked his circular glasses with his spiffy suit, which included a white rose on the lapel. Seacrest seemingly recovered from the jittery Golden Globes carpet, pivoting seamlessly from asking about the white roses from those who did carry them to other important talking points, like Cardi B’s upcoming wedding.

James Corden

Playing host for the second year in a row, James Corden paid tribute to sexual assault victims with his own white rose. The dad of three, who welcomed his third child with wife Julia in December, might not be host next year however, as the TV ratings dropped to an all-time demo low.

Miley Cyrus

The Voice coach wasn’t up for any Grammys this year, but performed a killer rendition of “Tiny Dancer” with Sir Elton John, who just announced his three-year, worldwide farewell tour. Cyrus carried a rose with a long stem on the red carpet before the ceremony.

Heidi Klum

The 44-year-old supermodel held nothing back in a sheer black dress, allowing a glimpse of her famously toned legs and booty. She coupled the daring look with a corsage-style rose on her wrist. After the show, she stripped down and shared some steamy bedroom pics in her corset and cheeky undies.

Reba McEntire

Country music legend Reba McEntire made headlines last week after she was announced to be the first female KFC spokesperson. Later that weekend, she drew attention to another female-driven cause, wearing a white rose for Time’s Up. She also took the opportunity to show off her new beau, Anthony Lasuzzo.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas took the casual route to this year’s telecast, wearing a T-shirt beneath a tweed sport coat. He sported the white rose on the jacket’s lapel before posting a shirtless selfie later on.

“As a man, it’s important to listen,” Jonas said when Seacrest asked him what the rose means to him.

Many other celebs like Little Big Town, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Zayn Malik, Janelle Monae, Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers), Ne-Yo, Khalid, Imagine Dragons, Alessia Cara, Lana Del Rey, SZA, Anna Kendrick, Rita Ora, and Andra Day also wore roses.