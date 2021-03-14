Grammys Performers: See the Full List

✖

The Grammy Awards go down on Sunday, and there will be a long list of live performers set for the event. The 63rd Grammy Awards will be live tonight, celebrating the best in music over the last year. By the looks of it, many of the nominees will take the stage to perform as well, including some huge names. (Viewers can stream the ceremony on Paramount+ and services like FuboTV.)

Last weekend, CBS' 45-second teaser revealed the 22 live performers confirmed for the Grammys so far. They are Bad Bunny, BTS, Billie Eilish, Black Puma, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cardi B, Chris Martin, Da Baby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Haim, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. The show will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.

We’re trying to keep it cool but this #GRAMMYs lineup is 🔥 Who are you excited to see perform on March 14th? pic.twitter.com/zLFMUdwz6W — CBS (@CBS) March 7, 2021

The teaser showed footage of each musician performing, including some clips from previous Grammy nights. The whole thing definitely helped to prompt excitement on social media, where some fans had not realized that the award show was already upon them.

"I'm excited for this lineup!" one fan wrote. Another added: "If there was not pandemic then Grammy stage would be BTS concert. Periodt!" while a third wrote: "Too bad that pandemic is still here. But I'm so happy bangtan get their stage!!"

This year's Grammys will be hotly contested in just about every category, especially since musicians had little to do besides work on their records in seclusion during the coronavirus pandemic. The contenders for Record Of The Year are "Black Parade" by Beyoncé, "Colors" by Black Pumas, "Rockstar" by DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch, "Say So" by Doja Cat, "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish, "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, "Circles" by Post Malone and "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé.

The nominees are Album of the Year are Chilombo by Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas by Black Pumas, Everyday Life by Coldplay, Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier, Women in Music Pt. III by Haim, Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone and Folklore by Taylor Swift. Many commenters spent Sunday afternoon unofficially campaigning for their personal favorite online, hoping that the Recording Academy would make the "right" choice.

Fans will have to tune in live to see. The 2021 Grammy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. A premiere ceremony hosted by Jhené Aiko will kick things off early, starting at 3 p.m. ET on Grammy.com. Subscribers to live TV streaming services should also be able to watch the awards. You can click here to subscribe to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial.

