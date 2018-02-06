Lorde Ignores Grammys Drama, Tweets About Meeting Cardi B

Lorde was up for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMYs, but meeting Cardi B was her biggest accomplishment.

Otherwise active on social media, the Melodrama artist penned only one tweet on Sunday. She shied away from mentioning her award nomination or the drama surrounding her performance snub and focused instead on her introduction to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

“i met cardi b last night and saw the [teardrop diamond] so my week is all done!” Lorde wrote on Saturday night following Clive Davis’ pre-GRAMMYs party.

Lorde’s creative use of emojis refers to the $500,000 engagement ring Cardi B flaunts on every occasion, given to her as an on-stage surprise from fiance Offset. The “Bartier Cardi” artist received GRAMMY nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2018 ceremony, and she performed as a featured collaborator on Bruno Mars’ new single “Finesse” during the show.

Meanwhile, Lorde was reportedly the only artist nominated for Album of the Year who was not asked to perform an original during the awards; she was also the only female nominated in the category. The “Green Light” singer was asked to sing “American Girl” as part of a tribute to the late Tom Petty, but she was never asked to perform solo.

Lorde did not speak out about the real drama surrounding her nomination for Melodrama, but her mother Sonja Yelich posted a cryptic tweet two days before the show. She shared a photo of a highlighted portion of a New York Times story about gender equality in the music industry.

“This says it all,” she wrote.

Lorde fans were not satisfied with reports the singer was not given the opportunity to perform, especially after seeing two appearances from Sting, who appeared in a skit with James Corden and Shaggy and took the stage to sing his 1987 hit “Englishman in New York” with Shaggy. U2 singer Bono also appeared twice during the show, performing with the band and in Kendrick Lamar’s opening number.

Following the show, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow attempted to clear the air about Lorde‘s supposed performance snub during a press appearance.

“We can’t have a performance from every nominee,” Portnow said. “We have to create [a show] that has balance… and what you saw was our best judgment on how to do that.”

Lorde’s nomination for Album of the Year was defeated by Bruno Mars for 24K Magic.

