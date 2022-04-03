Grammys 2022: How to Watch, What Time and Channel

The 64th Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 3, and there are a few ways to watch. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with no lengthy pre-show to catch like the Oscars last weekend. Cable or antenna users can catch the live broadcast on CBS, while those looking to stream have a handful of options they can consider.

The Grammys will air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET, so you can access them via a cable subscription, satellite service or a TV receiver within range of your local CBS affiliate. If you don’t plan on watching live, you can of course record the show with a DVR device, including those that are now available to record content through an HD antenna. Finally, if you have internet but no cable and intend on streaming the show, Paramount+ will be the official streamer for the event with a live simulcast. You can sign up here with a 7-day free trial.

Several other streaming services will show the Grammys life as well – particularly the “skinny TV bundles” that handle a lot of linear content to begin with. You can find the Grammys on Fubo TV here with a 7-day free trial or on Hulu + Live TV here with the same. It will also be available on YouTube TV or on AT&T’s DirecTV Stream, and perhaps others as well.

The ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is a bit of a break from tradition. Like most award shows, the Grammys usually take place in either New York City or Las Angeles, California. It’s unclear why this change has been made, but it still places the show in the Pacific Time zone.

Once again, this year’s Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Ahead of the show this week, Noah told interviewer Gayle King: “Why would I not want to do the Grammys? First of all, it’s a front row ticket to the best music concert of all time. I don’t care who you are, you love music.”

It seems safe to assume that the Grammys will see a boost in interest this year thanks to the viral antics at the Oscars just a week before. It also seems safe to assume that Noah and others will be cracking jokes about the story and perhaps making last-minute references to it as well. However, there’s no indication that Will Smith, Chris Rock or Jada Pinkett Smith will be in attendance.

The show will feature nominees including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo. Late Show band leader Jon Batiste has a staggering 11 nominations this year – the most of any performer – while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all have eight nominations each.

The Grammys are live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Catch the show on TV or stream it via Paramount+ or your preferred skinny TV service.