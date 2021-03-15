Grammys 2021: Why Harry Styles' Acceptance Speech Was Bleeped Out

✖

Harry Styles finally took home his first Grammy Award Sunday night, where he won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar." But one bleeped-out moment during his acceptance speech caught the attention of many who wondered what Styles said that deserved to be censored.

Accepting the award in his yellow tweed jacket and purple boa, Styles said, "This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville. I feel very grateful to be here, thank you." The bleep came shortly after in the United States, but wasn't censored elsewhere, meaning the quote was later revealed on Twitter. "All of these songs are f—in' massive so thank you so much," Styles said to his fellow nominees. "I feel very honored to be among all of you."

The 27-year-old opened the 63rd Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with a performance of "Watermelon Sugar," which beat out Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. Swift, who dated Styles from late 2012 to early 2013 during his One Direction days, was shown standing up and clapping for her ex after he won.

These days, Swift is dating Joe Alwyn and Styles is dating Olivia Wilde, who he met while filming their upcoming movie Don't Worry Daring. Wilde, who is both directing and starring in the film, gushed over Styles in February for playing her supporting role. "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde wrote on Instagram at the time. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

She continued, "Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack.' Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice,' but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."