Taylor Swift Supporting Harry Styles' Grammys Win Sent Fans Swooning

Despite only dating for a few months in 2012, the brief relationship between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles became the stuff of fandom legend. The combined power of the One Directioners and the Swifties gave the gossip around this relationship legs long after they broke up, and Styles earned his place as one of Swift's most significant exes. Styles inspired Swift's hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Style," and "Out of the Woods," a fact that Styles has acknowledged fondly. While many of Swift's exes get squeamish about the musical connection, Styles told Howard Stern that he thinks it's "flattering."

"I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else, and for someone else to do that, I think it’s flattering," he told Stern. "Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spend time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter." Styles explained that songwriters have been pulling from their personal experiences forever, so as long as it isn't "too personal" or "going to be really annoying," he doesn't mind.

That creative respect is obviously shared by Swift, who was seen cheering on Styles when he accepted his first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance (a category where Swift was also nominated) for "Watermelon Sugar." Swift was seen clapping wildly from the audience, and fans on Twitter definitely noticed.