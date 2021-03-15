Taylor Swift Supporting Harry Styles' Grammys Win Sent Fans Swooning
Despite only dating for a few months in 2012, the brief relationship between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles became the stuff of fandom legend. The combined power of the One Directioners and the Swifties gave the gossip around this relationship legs long after they broke up, and Styles earned his place as one of Swift's most significant exes. Styles inspired Swift's hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Style," and "Out of the Woods," a fact that Styles has acknowledged fondly. While many of Swift's exes get squeamish about the musical connection, Styles told Howard Stern that he thinks it's "flattering."
"I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else, and for someone else to do that, I think it’s flattering," he told Stern. "Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spend time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter." Styles explained that songwriters have been pulling from their personal experiences forever, so as long as it isn't "too personal" or "going to be really annoying," he doesn't mind.
That creative respect is obviously shared by Swift, who was seen cheering on Styles when he accepted his first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance (a category where Swift was also nominated) for "Watermelon Sugar." Swift was seen clapping wildly from the audience, and fans on Twitter definitely noticed.
"We just witnessed taylor swift clap for harry styles for winning his first grammy....what is life?" one fan tweeted.
taylor swift is so happy for harry styles. i love it #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lk17NTphsU— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 15, 2021
"The cut from Harry Styles to Taylor Swift just added years to my life," one viewer joked.
TAYLOR SWIFT CLAPPING FOR HARRY STYLES AFTER HE WON HIS FIRST EVER #GRAMMYs AWARD !!! MY HAYLOR HEART JUST SHATTERED ❤️🥲 pic.twitter.com/jBVMAKJFa3— The Swift Life (@Teaandfacts123) March 15, 2021
It may be nearly a decade since they've dated, but Haylor fans are still holding on. "NO THOUGHTS JUST TAYLOR SWIFT AND HARRY STYLES AT THE GRAMMYS," one tweeted.
therapy: expensive
taylor swift clapping for harry styles after winning his first grammy and tay being the first one to stand up: free pic.twitter.com/sCpqZeHl56— jean (@jeyannnny) March 15, 2021
Styles wasn't the only Swift ex in attendance, but it was pretty clear which man was still in her good graces.
Grammy executives picking out Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and John Mayer to perform pic.twitter.com/yIdCn0hdtv— V. (@vartikasays) March 8, 2021
Fans were quick to point out that Swift was thrilled for Styles even though his win meant her loss. She went on to pick up Album of the Year for folklore, so she certainly didn't go home empty-handed.
harry styles winning a grammy and taylor swift standing up and clapping for him even though she lost the grammy he won. send tweet. pic.twitter.com/JcqcU2Waxi— sagi ☾ ☼ ≋ (@everloreloverep) March 15, 2021
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift serving us breathtaking looks and performances at the GRAMMYs. King and Queen, period. pic.twitter.com/oUWY3Xcmbv— clusiana | iana (@merakinewp) March 15, 2021