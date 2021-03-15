Grammys 2021: Harry Styles Opens the Show With a Bang For Fans
The world may have been trapped inside in 2020, but pop star Harry Styles ensured that everyone was dancing in their homes to his album Fine Line. Songs like "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You" were absolutely inescapable, so it makes sense that Styles would get recognized with three Grammy nominations: Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," and Best Music Video for "Adore You."
Styles was chill about the nominations, explaining that the music itself is its own reward. "It’s always nice to know that people like what you’re doing, but ultimately — and especially working in a subjective field — I don’t put too much weight on that stuff," Styles told Variety. "I think it’s important when making any kind of art to remove the ego from it. It’s about the work that you do when you’re not expecting any applause."
Styles opened The Grammys on Sunday night, performing "Watermelon Sugar" while sporting a leather suit and fluffy green scarf. The ceremony looks a little different this year due to the pandemic, but fans at home were still delighted by Styles' talent and sex appeal.
"I literally cannot comprehend that HARRY STYLES is opening the Grammys !!!!!!!" tweeted one ecstatic fan.
Harry Styles: *breathes*— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 15, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/AdKV5Ly1hp
Styles sported custom Gucci for the performance, and fans would not get enough of the sexy look.
Harry Styles wears custom Gucci at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/89RwZlXPoh— hautelemode (@hautelemess) March 15, 2021
i am watching harry styles perform RESPECTFULLY pic.twitter.com/gGO7XJi4MG— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 15, 2021
"Damn Harry styles. Jeezzzz," tweeted pop star Bebe Rexha. The rest of Twitter seemed to agree.
Me sneaking into the #GRAMMYs as Harry Styles’ scarf just to get close to him pic.twitter.com/ab0ZsfeDVF— Paper Magazine⁷ (@papermagazine) March 15, 2021
"Harry Styles i am available Sunday nights every night on Sunday if you are available Sunday night at night on Sunday like i said i am available," tweeted one fan, voicing the opinions of everyone watching.
Harry Styles in a leather suit #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1kFQuC5kxE— Ashleigh Carter (@AshweeCarter) March 15, 2021
Some viewers weren't sure if they wanted to be with Harry Styles or BE Harry Styles. "oh to be harry styles shirtless under a leather suit," tweeted one viewer.
so harry styles is wearing a leather suit unbuttoned.... no shirt. hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/gbLsL1S1hl— emily (@_emilyknepple) March 15, 2021
"HARRY STYLES SMILE IS BRIGHTER THAN MY FUTURE," one enthusiastic fan tweeted.
harry styles boa pic.twitter.com/Z8NHMUwelN— Sam Wieder (@swieder13) March 15, 2021
"I am not saying harry styles is the most handsome man alive but that’s exactly what i am saying," wrote one viewer, setting the mood for the entire performance.
HARRY STYLES IS THE ONLY MAN EVER pic.twitter.com/cxiVqFbyfb— hrammys (@goIdenboyIt) March 15, 2021