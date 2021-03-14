Grammys 2021: Who Is Hosting the Awards This Year

✖

The 2021 Grammy Awards takes place on Sunday night on CBS after being delayed six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while fans are looking forward to seeing who will win the top awards in the music industry, they are also hoping the host is engaging and entertaining. Which leads to the question of who is the host of the 63rd Annual Grammys?

In November, the Recording Academy announced that The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys on Sunday. This will be the first time the 37-year-old has hosted the awards show, but he is no stranger to the Grammys as he was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2020 for his comedy album, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement. "I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!"

Noah has been the host of The Daily Show since 2015 and also serves as executive producer. Over the years, Noah has done various TV comedy specials and made appearances in TV series. Most recently, Noah appeared in the Prime Video film, Coming 2 America.

"Trevor's comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the GRAMMYs," CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks said in a statement. "At the same time, it's very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS' marquee events. With Trevor hosting and 'The Late Late Show's' Ben Winston producing, it's yet another example of our combined company's power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events."

The Grammys have had their share of the different hosts over the years. Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys was the host in 2019 and 2020 while TV host and comedian James Corden hosted the event in 2017 and 2018. Before that, two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J was the host for five consecutive years. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.