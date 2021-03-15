Grammys 2021: 'Scammys' Trends on Social Media, With The Weeknd and BTS Fans Venting Frustration

The term "Scammys" began trending for a period of time on Twitter during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, with fans of artists snubbed by the Recording Academy venting their frustrations. Fans of the Korean pop group BTS were upset after the group lost their only chance to win an award before the broadcast even started. The Weeknd's fans were not quiet either after the artist called out the Recording Academy and said he would no longer allow his music to be submitted for Grammys consideration. Although BTS is one of the biggest groups in the world right now, the Recording Academy only nominated the group for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite." The song lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's hit "Rain On Me." The other nominees were "Exile" by Taylor Swift and Bon Iver, Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions" and "Un Dia (One Day)" by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy. BTS released three albums in 2020, Map of the Soul: 7, Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, and Be. The group is still scheduled to perform during the ceremony, despite their lack of award recognition.

Not #scammys trending more than the actual Grammys 😂😂😂😪 pic.twitter.com/Vo6x06eo5k — BumbleBri // BTS OT7 STAN (@BumblebriOt7) March 15, 2021 As for The Weeknd, he released one of the most acclaimed albums of 2020, After Hours, and of the biggest hit singles of the year, "Bright Lights." He was even asked to perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl. However, neither the song nor his album received a single nomination. When the nominations were announced in November, he called out the Recording Academy as "corrupt."

The Grammy's are on right now, aka the SCAMMYS! Let's revisit how great of experience it was going through the phases of After Hours from The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/OXrwVDVRtK — ✨Liz✨ (@_agnesisthebest) March 15, 2021 In the week before the Grammys, The Weeknd announced he would no longer allow his record label to submit his music to the Recording Academy for Grammys consideration. He cited the secretive and anonymous expert committees that make the final decisions for nominees in many of the categories.

"#scammys I'm never going to forgive the Grammys after they snubbed mah boi The Weeknd. After Hours deserves album of the year," one viewer wrote. "Still not over how snubbed the Weeknd was at Grammys Blinding Lights was THE SONG OF 2020 he should have opened the Grammys especially after how amazing he was at the Super Bowl I'm glad he's boycotting the scammys it's their loss," another fan wrote.

Miley Cyrus not being nominated is a crime. #Scammys #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cb8Z9CpJXF — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 15, 2021 Miley Cyrus fans were also frustrated that she was not nominated for anything this year. However, her Plastic Hearts album was released outside this year's eligibility window, so it will not be up for awards until the 2022 Grammys. On a new episode of people who got robbed. We have : BTS

The Weeknd

Chloe x Halle

SZA

Miley Cyrus

Zayn

Katy Perry

Halsey

Nicky Minaj

Rina Sawayama#grammys2021#SCAMMYSOUT#scammys pic.twitter.com/HRRXxRut3p — Urvi 💜 (@Urvashi11467258) March 15, 2021

"I'm SO f— DISAPPOINTED but I'm not even surprised at this point, if they robbed the Weeknd, Nicki, Ariana, and many more why would I be surprised at Chloe x Halle being robbed just f— the scammys," one frustrated fan wrote. "Let's remember that these are the same people that didn't nominate the Weeknd for anything... so they're irrelevant SCAMMYS," another viewer wrote.