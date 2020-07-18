Harry Styles' Mustache Delights on Social Media, Immediately Receives Meme Treatment

Harry Styles visited chef Massimo Bottura, posing with him and his book Bread is Gold. However, the real news from the meeting, at least according to Styles' die-hard fans, was his newly-trimmed mustache. Styles has been growing out a mustache and beard during the coronavirus pandemic, but his new photo with Bottura shows that he finally got it cleaned up and fans were ecstatic.

The "Falling" singer was first spotted with a "quarantine beard" back in April. Last month, he was spotted jogging and still wearing the beard and mustache, reports Elle. Styles, 26, was supposed to be on the road touring this summer, not growing a beard. Both the North American and European legs of the Love On Tour were postponed until 2021.

On June 10, Styles unveiled the new dates for the North American Love On Tour, which will feature Jenny Lewis as his opening act. In his statement, Styles said he would take the extra time to learn what he can do to change the world. "I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so," he wrote. "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all."