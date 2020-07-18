Harry Styles' Mustache Delights on Social Media, Immediately Receives Meme Treatment
Harry Styles visited chef Massimo Bottura, posing with him and his book Bread is Gold. However, the real news from the meeting, at least according to Styles' die-hard fans, was his newly-trimmed mustache. Styles has been growing out a mustache and beard during the coronavirus pandemic, but his new photo with Bottura shows that he finally got it cleaned up and fans were ecstatic.
The "Falling" singer was first spotted with a "quarantine beard" back in April. Last month, he was spotted jogging and still wearing the beard and mustache, reports Elle. Styles, 26, was supposed to be on the road touring this summer, not growing a beard. Both the North American and European legs of the Love On Tour were postponed until 2021.
On June 10, Styles unveiled the new dates for the North American Love On Tour, which will feature Jenny Lewis as his opening act. In his statement, Styles said he would take the extra time to learn what he can do to change the world. "I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so," he wrote. "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all."
This month also marks the 10th anniversary of One Direction's birth. A special "10 Years of One Direction" website will launch on July 23, the group's representative said. The website will give fans the chance to relive their biggest moments, from their first auditions on The X-Factor until their indefinite hiatus began in 2016. A new 10-year anniversary video will also be released. There will also be new EPs with rare tracks made available on streaming platforms.prevnext
can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK— coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020
Styles was supposed to be spending 2020 promoting his second solo album, Fine Line, which was released in December. The album earned critical acclaim and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. Fine Line features the singles "Lights Up," "Adore You," "Falling" and "Watermelon Sugar."prevnext
I stan the mustache but...this you? pic.twitter.com/V7HkMkBHQa— hannah²⁸ loves lou (@ohhoneylou) July 17, 2020
In other Styles news, the singer signed a deal with the Calm app earlier this month. He narrated a 30-minute Sleep Story for the app called "Dream With Me," reports Billboard. Other stars who have recorded stories for the app include Matthew McConaughey, Laura Dern, LeBron James, Lucy Liu and Kelly Rowland.prevnext
BRUH THE LITTLE DETAILS I WAS LOOKING FOR ON HARRY STYLES JANSKSNDNDKDN I HATE MYSELF.. no polish on his nails, the giant a*s stain on his shoes and the mismatch laces, his gorgeous locks, and the mustache... perfection and then the mf outfit tooooo pic.twitter.com/HM3zYMkFK2— ꧁Ask me if I give a motherfuck ?!!꧂ᴛᴘᴡᴋ (@imnobody0_0_) July 17, 2020
I think the mustache deserves it’s own era.— hannah²⁸ loves lou (@ohhoneylou) July 17, 2020
today mustache harry was born pic.twitter.com/Cz9pWJldZs
the mustache— sandra🌻 (@fallingflickers) July 17, 2020
the hair
the shoelaces
the sunglasses
the hat on his pants
the tucked in shirt
the bread book
the jeans
the stripes
the weather
the lightning pic.twitter.com/ScEdUVnkaW