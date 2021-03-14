Grammys 2021: Everything to Know About the 63rd Annual Awards

With the 63rd annual Grammy Awards right around the corner on Sunday, March 14, the Recording Academy is preparing to honor music's biggest names in a highly anticipated — and delayed — celebration. The award show was postponed nearly two months ago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the show will go on Sunday night with performances from the likes of Cardi B, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and many more, with Trevor Noah hosting. Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Grammys.

When Are the Grammys 2021? The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will broadcast Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The event will be live-streamed on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' recently-rebranded version of the CBS All Access streaming service. If you don't have cable, there are a variety of other ways to watch, such as via FuboTV, which will host the broadcast in real-time, along with skinny TV bundles like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T Now and Tubi TV. The event will also be streamed live on Grammys.com.

Are the Grammys Virtual This Year? The 2021 Grammys will be the latest high-profile award show to shift to a virtual format due to the coronavirus. It will be held in front of a limited audience in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, with production abiding by social distancing measures and other safety requirements. On Sunday, Rolling Stone reported that the event will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances, as organizing a fully live show would mean the crew would have been in close contact with one another.

Who Is Hosting the Grammys? (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys this year, after competing last year for his first-ever Grammy Award. He was nominated in 2020 for Best Comedy Album with Son of Patricia, but ultimately lost to Dave Chappelle. "Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement in November. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"

Grammys 2021 Nominations The award show will honor songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. Beyonce heads into the awards show with the most nominations at nine. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch each received six nominations, while Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, John Beasley and David Frost each earned four nominations.

Grammys 2021 Performers The Grammys will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances from artists such as Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Meghan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.