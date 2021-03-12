Taylor Swift Teases Significant Guests for Her Grammys 2021 Performance

✖

Taylor Swift has not announced what song she will perform during her 2021 Grammy Awards performance on Sunday, but she did spoil the surprise guests who will be joining her on the stage. Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who produced tracks on both evermore and folklore, will perform alongside her. Antonoff was also nominated for Producer of the Year for his work with Swift and other artists.

"One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that's not highly confidential is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," Swift, 31, told CBS News on Friday, reports E! News. She said it was "exciting" to bring her collaborators on stage. "This has been [an] adventure that the three of us has been going on since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown," the "cardigan" singer added. Antonoff and Dessner were nominated as producers on folklore, which was nominated for Album of the Year. Dessner and Swift were also nominated for Song of the Year or "cardigan."

Swift earned six Grammy nominations for her 2020 work. Aside from Album and Song of the Year, she is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance ("cardigan"); Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("exile" with Bon Iver); Best Pop Vocal Album (folklore); and Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats). Antonoff's Producer of the Year nomination is or his work with Swift, as well as The Chicks' Gaslighter, Sia's "Together," and "Holy Terrain" by FKA Twigs and Future.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by The Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah. The other performers are Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Haim, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Maren Morris and John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Silk Sonic.

The Grammys will still take place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, but some of the performances will be outside the arena due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday. It includes some areas around that location, as well as outside and on some of the rooftops, so I think it will be an exciting look for the show," the Recording Academy's interim President and CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, recently explained. "Something a little bit different."

Disclaimer: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.