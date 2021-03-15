Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars Returns With New Music / Reactions

Bruno Mars just returned to the Grammy stage for the 2021 show and delivered some new music that is blowing fans of the singer away. Mars hasn't put out new music in a few years, and it's been since 2016 that he dropped a new album, 24K Magic. The last time he was even featured on a song was Ed Sheeran's 2019 single "Blow," which also featured country singer Chris Stapleton.

Now, Mars is back and he's teamed up with rapper Anderson Paak to create a new band. "We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5," Mars wrote in a February Instagram post, announcing the new song, "Leave the Door Open." In a March 9, post, Mars revealed that Silk Sonic would be playing the Grammys. "This isn’t for us. This is for you," he wrote in the caption. Fans of the singer are thrilled he's back, and they are loving the performance he and Paak just gave. Scroll down to see what Grammy watchers are saying on Twitter.

Mars also took part in the in memoriam performance segment to pay tribute to Little Richard. Fans were surprised by the second appearance and added that in their reactions to the night.