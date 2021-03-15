Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars Returns With New Music / Reactions
Bruno Mars just returned to the Grammy stage for the 2021 show and delivered some new music that is blowing fans of the singer away. Mars hasn't put out new music in a few years, and it's been since 2016 that he dropped a new album, 24K Magic. The last time he was even featured on a song was Ed Sheeran's 2019 single "Blow," which also featured country singer Chris Stapleton.
Now, Mars is back and he's teamed up with rapper Anderson Paak to create a new band. "We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5," Mars wrote in a February Instagram post, announcing the new song, "Leave the Door Open." In a March 9, post, Mars revealed that Silk Sonic would be playing the Grammys. "This isn’t for us. This is for you," he wrote in the caption. Fans of the singer are thrilled he's back, and they are loving the performance he and Paak just gave. Scroll down to see what Grammy watchers are saying on Twitter.
.@AndersonPaak + @BrunoMars = #GRAMMYs History
Welcome to the party, @SilkSonic. Also, how do we get a suit? pic.twitter.com/Nv7cYPvMsh— CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021
Mars also took part in the in memoriam performance segment to pay tribute to Little Richard. Fans were surprised by the second appearance and added that in their reactions to the night.
Bruno Mars performance was amazing! Like always 👌🏾 #SilkSonic #GRAMMYs— 🕊 (@3ishamhey) March 15, 2021
"I didn’t know... I’ve loved bruno mars since the beginning of time. His music is soo good," one fan wrote about Mars' performance.prevnext
Bruno Mars is sooooooooooooo talented!!!! That's how you clear a performance.— tom called me a music whore (@thatdarkboyy) March 15, 2021
"The things I want to say about bruno mars can't be expressed through Twitter really," another added using a photo of a passed out man to sell their feelings.prevnext
UNFREAKINGBELIEVABLE!!! That is a PERFORMANCE!! BRAVO!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Eli Mackell (@mybluediamond) March 15, 2021
"The bruno mars and anderson paak performance was [fire emoji]," another fan added.prevnext
Bruno Mars is on another level of talent. He’s just insane #GRAMMYs— Chloe 🌸 (@_chloe___louise) March 15, 2021
"Bruno mars will sing circles around any male singer in the industry right at this moment," an impressed fan wrote in agreement.prevnext
I missed bruno mars so much, his voice is sooo exquisite #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jFbGlIqDOT— 베리⁷ (@moongirry) March 15, 2021
"Waiting for the "woke" ppl to start complaining about Bruno Mars' amazing performance in Silk Road," one critic wrote, not allowing themselves to get out of the way of outrage.prevnext
Imma leave the door ooooooopppppppppeeennn! Immma leavve! Immmmmma leave the door open girl! @BrunoMars and @AndersonPaak sound like they meant to make music together!— Willie Brooks (@billiedwillie) March 15, 2021
"This show is surviving bcz of Bruno Mars and silk sonic," another critic of the Grammys added, noting that Mars had been a highlight of the show.prevnext
The mere second Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic tour tickets come out, you bet your ass I’m buying front seats for them 😩— angle ➐ (@angleperra) March 15, 2021
"YALL AINT TELL US YALL WAS GONNA DO A LITTLE RICHARD TRIBUTE," a surprised fan wrote about the Little Richard tribute.prev