Grammys 2019: Diana Ross Sends Love and Appreciation to Recording Academy Ahead of Tribute

Diana Ross is reminding everyone who the queen of the Grammys is ahead of her special performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday.

The Supremes icon shared a sultry photo of herself on Instagram prior to the awards, captioning it, “A Diamond Diana birthday celebration on the Grammys, Feb 10th.”

She continued, tagging the Recording Academy, “Sending Love and Appreciation to all,” and added the hashtag “Diamond Diana.”

On Jan. 31, the Academy announced that Ross would be performing a special 75th birthday tribute at Sunday’s award ceremony, tweeting, “We’re thrilled to announce a very special #GRAMMYs performance by [Diana Ross]! We will be honoring her landmark career and contributions to music with a special 75th Diamond Diana birthday performance.”

The leader of the most successful all-women group of all time has a lifetime worth of achievements to celebrate, not just on the stage, but on the silver screen. To date, Ross has charted an impressive 42 number one songs, 91 singles and 59 albums, bringing in more than 100 million sales and streams. In 2017, Ross was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy, presented after a surprise video tribute by Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“People from the ages of eight to 80 know every word of Diana Ross’ songs,” Obama said in the tribute. “Her artistry resonates with folks of every race, background, and walk of life.”

“Today, her voice is still pure, her beauty is undeniable, and showmanship is on point as back when she was a Supreme,” she continued.

After accepting the award, a visibly touched Ross told the audience, “This is all about love. I feel so humbled by this. I love you so very much and I think you know that.”

She continued, “As I look back, every step of my life was necessary and complete and perfect. Through it all, there has always been music.”

Also performing at Sunday’s show are Grammy winners Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone, Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile, previous nominee Miley Cyrus, and current nominee H.E.R., Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Instagram/Diana Ross