Grammys 2019: Ariana Grande Deletes Disappointed Tweets After Cardi B Wins Best Rap Album

Ariana Grande is apologizing for sending a series of disappointed tweets after Cardi B walked away with Best Rap Album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

When it was announced that Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy had gotten the nod during Sunday’s ceremony, Grande took to Twitter with three simple tweets: “f—,” “trash,” and “literal bulls—,” as noticed first by E! News before she deleted them almost immediately.

As fans were quick to point out, Grande’s outburst appeared to be more that her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away due to a drug overdose in September, did not win the award posthumously for his album Swimming.

The pop singer quickly took to her mentions to explain that she had no ill will for Cardi, replying to one supportive fan, “nothing to do [with] her. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry.”

nothing to do w her. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 11, 2019

She even defended Cardi when other fans responded, “She’s trash [though for real],” replying, “she’s not at all and that’s not what i meant and u know that.”

she’s not at all and that’s not what i meant and u know that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 11, 2019

Grande seemed to find a fan who expressed her thoughts a bit better than she was able to initially, as one user wrote, “Y’all invited Mac’s parents out and you didn’t give him an award are y’all DUMB? [Grammys.]”

The pop singer wrote in response, “this. this is what i meant. [Miller’s mom Karen Meyers] was gonna have a green suit made.”

this. this is what i meant. karen was gonna have a green suit made. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 11, 2019

She even added, “he slept in the studio for two months,” before thinking better of it and deleting that tweet as well.

Grande, who won her first Grammy, Best Pop Vocal Album, for her LP Sweetener, decided not to attend the award ceremony this year after conflicts with the producers, she revealed after Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told the Associated Press that Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” she wrote on Twitter last week.

“i offered 3 different songs,” she continued. “it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me,” she wrote.

Sunday, after winning her award, however, the songstress took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the honor.

“i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f— ……. this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

