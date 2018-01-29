Music

Fans Are Not Happy With U2’s Grammys Performance

U2 performed twice during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, but once was enough for many […]

By

U2 performed twice during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, but once was enough for many fans. Their performance of “Get Out Of Your Own Way” had viewers asking Bono to get out of the way.

Bono and The Edge joined Kendrick Lamar for the opening of the show, but that was just their first performance of the night. After an impassioned speech about the American dream by Camila Cabello, CBS took viewers out to the Hudson River, where U2 performed their new single.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group had the Statue of Liberty behind them as Bono sang. The whole thing did not go over well though.

So many people are just tired of U2 singing songs with messages.

Of course, everyone also remembers that time their 2014 album Songs of Experience was forced on anyone with an iPhone.

Others praised U2 for their message.

Photo credit: CBS

Tagged:
,

Related Posts