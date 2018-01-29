Fans Are Not Happy With U2’s Grammys Performance

U2 performed twice during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, but once was enough for many fans. Their performance of “Get Out Of Your Own Way” had viewers asking Bono to get out of the way.

Bono and The Edge joined Kendrick Lamar for the opening of the show, but that was just their first performance of the night. After an impassioned speech about the American dream by Camila Cabello, CBS took viewers out to the Hudson River, where U2 performed their new single.

The group had the Statue of Liberty behind them as Bono sang. The whole thing did not go over well though.

Like, just shut up already, U2. — human disaster (@megobits) January 29, 2018

So many people are just tired of U2 singing songs with messages.

I agree with the message and all but I think U2 needs to get out their own way. It’s time to stop. Lol #TheGrammys — Jeremy Mark Ritch (@JeremyRitch) January 29, 2018

Of course, everyone also remembers that time their 2014 album Songs of Experience was forced on anyone with an iPhone.

Can we stop throwing it to U2 when we want to celebrate America? — Brandon Judd🎈 (@juddgment) January 29, 2018

Others praised U2 for their message.

Thank you @U2 for a fantastic performance and fighting against the rhetoric we are through with in this United States. @realDonaldTrump should take a lesson! — Julie E. Miller (@jem0622) January 29, 2018

