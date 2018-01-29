Blue Ivy Shushes Mom Beyonce During Camila Cabello Speech at Grammys

Blue Ivy Carter was at the center of a viral moment, proving she is the only person in the world who can shush Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — Best song on ST (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

The 6-year-old Blue Ivy sat between her famous parents, wearing a white dress and holding her own clutch. During Camila Cabello‘s speech about the positives of immigration, Blue Ivy was so interested, that she stopped her parents from applauding.

The CBS camera caught Blue Ivy first telling her mom to be quiet. Beyonce leaned over, and their daughter told them to calm down with her hands. Just like that, Beyonce stopped applauding and she had her parents’ undivided attention.

Once Twitter caught wind of what Blue Ivy did, viewers could not stop laughing.

I love Blue ivy omg — Love me (@reginae_carter1) January 29, 2018

blue ivy at award shows: a mood. pic.twitter.com/QlE2InPPOo — blue hive (@INDIGOHEAUX) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy pulled a “calm down relax. it’s not that serious” perfect stan twitter gif pic.twitter.com/zdhx4tdCHh — sabree (@GOLDNVINTAGE) January 29, 2018

Some were also stunned that Beyonce and Jay Z had the extreme confidence to dress a 6-year-old in all white.

Dirt can’t afford to touch Blue Ivy. https://t.co/9QsXgk9CZc — Jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) January 29, 2018

While Beyonce and Jay Z were bending to the will of their eldest child, the rest of the crowd at Madison Square Garden was applauding Cabello for speaking out. Cabello, who was born in Cuba, gave a speech supporting the “Dreamers,” immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

“Tonight in this room full of music’s dreamers we remember that this country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream. I’m here on this stage tonight because just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope,” Cabello told the crowd.

She said her parents showed her “what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly, no part of my journey is any different than theirs.”

“Standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City and all I know is just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for,” Cabello said before introducing U2.

