Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks Shares Disappointing News With Her Fans

✖

Fleetwood Mac fans are in for some disappointing news. Stevie Nicks shared with her more than 345,000 Twitter followers that she won't be doing anymore shows this year, despite previously announced lineups. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement, posted online. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

She continued, sharing that the decision was a difficult one to make due to her love of performing. However, she remains committed to promoting safe activities as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” the statement concludes. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Nicks was only scheduled to perform in five more shows this year: the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend next month (Sept. 3-5), both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10), and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (a.k.a. Jazzfest, Oct. 8-17). Most of the other shows will come up with replacement acts for Fleetwood Mac's slot. BottleRock has already announced that country star Chris Stapleton will be performing in her headline slot. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was canceled on Monday.

Nicks recently released a song focusing on the last U.S. Presidential election entitled “Show Them the Way,” featuring Dave Grohl on drums. “I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer — a prayer for our country, and a prayer for the world. It’s a pretty heavy song,” she told Variety at the time. “I hope people understand that it’s nonpartisan — that it’s not for Republicans, it’s not for Democrats. It’s meant to be a moment of peace for everyone, and… you know the silly thing where people say ‘Can’t everybody just get along?’ It’s like, can we just figure a way out of this horrific thing that we have walked into? That’s why I released this now.”