Dave Grohl Recalls the Time He Got High With Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett

✖

Dave Grohl has revealed that he once got high with Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett, and the iconic rocker recently recalled the story during a new Rolling Stone interview. While chatting with the outlet, the former Nirvana drummer brought up the 2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which is where he, Cryus and Jett hung out and smoked weed. "I just remember being there and going upstairs… the ceremonies can be painfully long," he began, explaining why he may have been so inclined to do more to pass the time.

"Fortunately, Joan Jett’s performance was at the top of the show. We performed and after a few hours, I went up to the dressing room to drink and wound up smoking a joint with Joan and Miley Cyrus," he confessed. "I came back downstairs… and I rarely smoke weed. I remember looking over, staring at Jerry Lee Lewis and just being… I don’t even have the words to describe it. I was tripping f—in’ balls."

The trio smoked copious amounts of weed at Jett's 2015 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Famehttps://t.co/t3w0sPrdAJ — NME (@NME) May 24, 2021

Grohl went on to share that the smoke session actually ended up posing a problem for let in the night. "At the end of the show, Ringo [Starr] got an award. A producer was running around looking for me to sing the finale of 'With A Little Help From My Friends,'" he said. "He ran up to me and was like, 'Dave! Dave! You’ve gotta be onstage in the next two minutes! We’re doing the big finale!' I couldn’t imagine being onstage. I walked out there so high that I hid behind Stevie Wonder."

The Foo Fighters frontman shared that he has wildly different plans for celebrating his band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. "I mean, it was a lot to take in," he said of his pot-smoking adventure several years ago. "I won’t be doing that this year, that’s for godd— sure." Notably, Nirvana was inducted in 2014, and the Foo Fighters are being inducted in 2021, making Grohl a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

In addition to his upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor, fans of Grohl can catch him on his new Paramount+ series, From Cradle to Stage. The docu-series follows Grohl and his mother as they share their experience over the course of his career, while also speaking with other major music artists and their mothers about how their relationships have evolved as well. Paramount+ is offering a free trial subscription to Paramount+ here, which offers a seven-day no-cost experience of all the incredible content available.