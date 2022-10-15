Rock Stars Quit Band After 'Pretty Bad' Issues Overwhelm

Fever 333 was a trio before Monday rolled around. That's the day two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements revealing their decision to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as he begins as a solo act.

"Steve and I have decided to step away from Fever 333. Its layered, but ultimately, I'd just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate [differently] than that one," Improta wrote on Instagram. He went on to thank the band's fans for their ongoing support. "We got to play some unforgettable shows, travel a ton, and meet some incredible individuals," Improta continued. "Steve and I will probably do something together in the future."

In his own statement, Harrison declined to publicly say what happened, only hinting that "things were pretty bad" between the trio. He also cited creative differences as inspiring him to leave. He also thanked the band's fans.

"That said, I'm so thankful for all the amazing fans, people who helped Fever behind the scenes, and my friends and family who supported me through all of this," Harrison wrote. "Your support means so much! I still plan to make music. Aric and I will probably do something together in the future. Love you guys!! Know your worth!!"

Butler finally commented on the situation Tuesday. He thanked Improta and Harrison for their work in the band before sending a message to fans. Butler referred to his time with Improta and Harrison as the "initial era" of the band.

"I started this project in order to fill a space in music and culture that I have always wanted to see and know many others like and unlike me would also like to experience," Butler wrote. "Offering representation and progress not only on stages but through the art is paramount for me. I told myself I would not compromise that vision and I must hold true to that promise. Not only for me, but the others out there looking for somewhere to feel free."

"So I want to take this moment to say thank you to Aric, Stephen, and everyone who has made that possible thus far," Butler continued. "The initial era of Fever 333 was incredible in so many ways and I am so excited to present to you the next one."

Before Butler spelled out the future of the band, one fan asked him if it could continue without Improta and Harrison. "All good, brotha. It will be," he replied, reports Loudwire. "This project was started due to a vision and that vision will be realized because it has to."

Butler started Fever 333 in 2017 after Letlive broke up. Harrison previously performed with The Chariot and Improta played with Night Verses. They released their first EP, Made an America, in 2018. In 2019, they released their only full-length album, Strength in Numb333rs. They also released another EP, Wrong Generation, in 2020. Their first single, "Walking in My Shoes," peaked at number 8 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. Their songs "Made an America" and "One of Us" also charted.