Fans React to Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs

Pink wasn’t the only one in the audience at the 2017 American Music Awards left stunned by […]

Pink wasn’t the only one in the audience at the 2017 American Music Awards left stunned by Christina Aguilera‘s Whitney Houston tribute. Fans took to Twitter during the medley of songs from The Bodyguard.

Aguilera performed a string of songs from The Bodyguard soundtrack, the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time. She kicked things off with “I Will Always Love You,” which drew an immediately viral reaction from Pink.

The 36-year-old Aguilera’s tribute got the seal of approval from Houston’s estate. During the performance, Aguilera repeatedly thanked Houston for her influence on music.

Houston won 22 American Music Awards, the most of any female artist in the show’s history. She won eight awards alone at the 1994 AMAs, the year The Bodyguard was eligible.

Here’s a look at how fans reacted to Aguilera’s tribute.

“Christina Aguilera About to Wake Whitney Houston”

There were more than just a handful of fans who were not happy with Aguilera’s performance. One fan suggested she was “yelling” so loud, Houston would wake up from the grave.

One fan was surprised at some of the positive reactions. 

“I love Christina Aguilera, but they could’ve gotten so many other artists to do a Whitney Houston tribute justice,” one fan wrote. 

“She’s a Miracle.”

The good news for Aguilera was that it wasn’t all bad. As the medley went on, she did get better. One fan even called her a “miracle.”

One fan said we shouldn’t be too harsh because Aguilera was one of Houston’s favorite singers. 

Another fan wanted Aguilera to stop “over-singing.”

“Thanks for a Beautiful Tribute”

One fan who praised the performance agreed with Houston’s own assessment of Aguilera’s vocal prowess. 

This fan couldn’t believe that Aguilera was picked, even though there are so many other great R&B singers they could have chosen. 

Another person thought Aguilera’s performance was “K.”

Pink’s Reaction

Pink’s reaction to the performance got plenty of notice from fans. 

This fan doesn’t think Houston would have been impressed.

 

“There Will Never Be Another Whitney”

One fan thought the reaction was too harsh because there was no way Aguilera could recreate Houston’s performances of The Bodyguard songs.

Another fan said Augilera “butchered” “I Will Always Love You.”

Still, one fan said the performance gave her goosebumps.

 

