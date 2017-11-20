Fans React to Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs

Pink wasn’t the only one in the audience at the 2017 American Music Awards left stunned by Christina Aguilera‘s Whitney Houston tribute. Fans took to Twitter during the medley of songs from The Bodyguard.

Aguilera performed a string of songs from The Bodyguard soundtrack, the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time. She kicked things off with “I Will Always Love You,” which drew an immediately viral reaction from Pink.

The 36-year-old Aguilera’s tribute got the seal of approval from Houston’s estate. During the performance, Aguilera repeatedly thanked Houston for her influence on music.

Houston won 22 American Music Awards, the most of any female artist in the show’s history. She won eight awards alone at the 1994 AMAs, the year The Bodyguard was eligible.

Here’s a look at how fans reacted to Aguilera’s tribute.

“Christina Aguilera About to Wake Whitney Houston”

There were more than just a handful of fans who were not happy with Aguilera’s performance. One fan suggested she was “yelling” so loud, Houston would wake up from the grave.

Christina Aguilera about to wake Whitney Houston up with all that yelling pic.twitter.com/KTQftbJv8K — reggie (@1942bs) November 20, 2017

One fan was surprised at some of the positive reactions.

Mariah has a bad performance: Mariah Carey can’t sing anymore. She’s irrelevant. Ariana Grande replaced her. She needs to retire.



Christina has a bad performance OF CLASSICS BY WHITNEY HOUSTON: pic.twitter.com/Ad3HcOUG9e — ♏️ Season ? (@Itsdex_) November 20, 2017

“I love Christina Aguilera, but they could’ve gotten so many other artists to do a Whitney Houston tribute justice,” one fan wrote.

I love Christina Aguilera, but they could’ve gotten so many other artists to do a Whitney Houston tribute justice.. #AMAs — Lauren_Catherine (@LaurenAiyer) November 20, 2017

“She’s a Miracle.”

The good news for Aguilera was that it wasn’t all bad. As the medley went on, she did get better. One fan even called her a “miracle.”

@cher Xtina just sang Whitney Houston songs and stole the night at AMA?? She’s a miracle. ? — Víttor✨ (@thebestofcher) November 20, 2017

One fan said we shouldn’t be too harsh because Aguilera was one of Houston’s favorite singers.

Whitney Houston herself once said that Christina Aguilera was her favorite singer.

She stated this after Aguilera gave her a tribute at the BET Awards

Stop fantasizing that you’re Whitney’s spokepersons — Sebut saja Mahel (bkn nm sbnrnya) (@McMahel) November 20, 2017

Another fan wanted Aguilera to stop “over-singing.”

Stop trying to over-sing “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston!!!!! Shit!!! — ??Jessie Woo?? (@Jessiewoo_) November 20, 2017

“Thanks for a Beautiful Tribute”

One fan who praised the performance agreed with Houston’s own assessment of Aguilera’s vocal prowess.

You reminded me @xtina tonight why you are one of the few who have vocals with emotion. Thanks for a beautiful tribute to Whitney Houston she never doubted ur talent nor Etta James — noel (@noel1011) November 20, 2017

This fan couldn’t believe that Aguilera was picked, even though there are so many other great R&B singers they could have chosen.

#AMAs do you know how many R&b soul singing women you could have had to do a tribute to Whitney Houston I just don’t understand who comes up with these ridiculous ideas — RiRWiW?? (@WeCry2014) November 20, 2017

Another person thought Aguilera’s performance was “K.”

Christina Aguilera for a Whitney Houston tribute #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mm0AwB7lWe — The Female Dragon (@Tovacane) November 20, 2017

Pink’s Reaction

Pink’s reaction to the performance got plenty of notice from fans.

Watching Christina Aguilera tribute to Whitney Houston at #AMAs be like pic.twitter.com/BqUXdNqDfx — Tony Yeung (@realtonyyeung) November 20, 2017

This fan doesn’t think Houston would have been impressed.

Not gonna lie @Pink and I made the same face during some of those high notes. #AMAS #WhitneyHouston # pic.twitter.com/qliAXUAYKN — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) November 20, 2017

“There Will Never Be Another Whitney”

One fan thought the reaction was too harsh because there was no way Aguilera could recreate Houston’s performances of The Bodyguard songs.

People are actually fucking crazy. There will NEVER be another Whitney Houston but I’d like to see you all get up there sing like Christina just did. — Kwueen Kelly ?✨? (@doll_kelkel) November 20, 2017

Another fan said Augilera “butchered” “I Will Always Love You.”

whitney houston rose from the grave to hit christina aguilera over the head with her own mic after hearing her butcher i will always love you — ♡ (@officiaIsoshi) November 20, 2017

Still, one fan said the performance gave her goosebumps.