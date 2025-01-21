Ex of Late Doors Singer Jim Morrison Reveals Alleged Sexual Assault

A former companion of The Doors’ frontman Jim Morrison has stepped forward with disturbing allegations of sexual violence during their relationship in the 1960s. According to the newly released documentary series Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison, Judy Huddleston, who shared an intimate relationship with the legendary vocalist, describes a harrowing encounter with the “Light My Fire” singer. “I didn’t want to do [it], and I totally said no,” Huddleston recounts in the documentary via People. “And then he pinned my arms back and down and that’s why I think — not excusing it, but I think he just went psycho.”

Huddleston vividly portrays a chilling transformation in Morrison’s demeanor during the alleged incident. “His eyes were like a sweet blue, and he was sort of tender. And then they just… he looked like a possessed monster,” she states in the documentary. “I mean like, black dilated eyes and it was beyond anger. It was fury, it was rage.”

The relationship between Huddleston and Morrison spanned four years, originating from a backstage encounter at a Doors performance in the late 1960s. Following Morrison’s untimely death at 27 in 1971, Huddleston chronicled their tumultuous relationship in her 1991 memoir This Is the End… My Only Friend: Living and Dying with Jim Morrison, later republished in 2013 under the title Love Him Madly.

In a 2015 interview with Medium, Huddleston reflected on the complex dynamics of their relationship. “I certainly liked the idea of loving someone without being possessive or jealous,” she explained, addressing Morrison’s explicit rejection of traditional commitment. “Secretly, I thought I’d eventually win him over… I didn’t understand the price I was paying, how advantageous it was for him… I feel more compassion for Jim than before — he seems so trapped. I don’t see a viable way out for him.”

The documentary, directed by Jeff Finn, examines Morrison’s descent into self-destruction while attempting to unravel the enigmatic personality behind the rock star facade. Huddleston’s account aligns with other testimonies of Morrison’s violent tendencies. Former girlfriend Pamela Des Barres revealed in a separate documentary that Morrison struck her without provocation at the Whisky a Go Go club, while The Doors’ drummer John Densmore told The Guardian about witnessing Morrison threaten a woman with a knife.

“On the outside, Jim seemed normal. But he had an aggressiveness toward life and women,” Densmore observed in his 2020 publication The Seekers.

The new revelations come as part of a broader examination of Morrison’s troubled legacy and personal demons. The documentary features interviews with numerous individuals from Morrison’s inner circle, each providing insight into the complexity of his character and the darkness that seemed to consume him in his final years.

Morrison’s final days were spent in Paris with his longtime partner Pamela Courson, where he relocated in 1970 to pursue poetry after growing weary of fame. Courson, who later succumbed to a heroin overdose in 1974, discovered Morrison deceased in their apartment’s bathtub. No autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death.

The documentary’s director, Jeff Finn, presents these accounts as part of a larger narrative exploring the duality of Morrison’s nature – the charismatic performer and the troubled individual whose personal struggles and alleged violent behavior cast a long shadow over his artistic achievements.