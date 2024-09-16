Emmys Draw Ire for Jelly Roll Performance During In Memoriam

The 76h Primetime Emmy Awards In Memoriam segment is drawing some heat. In addition to some notable snubs – Shelley Duvall, Johnny Wactor, Joe Flaherty, and more were left out of the tribute – Jelly Roll's tribute performance during the emotional segment at the 2024 Emmys sparked some backlash. "I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic," the musician said as he took the stage Sunday night. "I hope that this song can act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year. If you are feeling lost or alone tonight, I want you to know that it's okay to not always be okay." Jelly Roll then led the In Memoriam segment with a performance of his song "I Am Not Okay" as images of Shannen Doherty, Chance Perdomo, Richard Simmons, James Earl Jones, Gena Rowlands, and other stars lost in the past eight months were remembered. The singer's song of choice, however, raised some eyebrows, with many Emmys viewers noting that "I Am Not Okay" focuses on themes of depression and suicidal thoughts. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say about Jelly Roll's performance.

'A curious choice' "I don't mean disrespect to Jelly Roll (which already feels ironic) but choosing to sing a song about depression, suicidal thoughts and hanging on is a curious choice for the 'in memoriam' section of The Emmys," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Did I miss something with the way these folks passed?" However, one person noted that "it's a decision to honor the passed by encouraging the living (if they can control). It was very touching. Also the song can apply to survivors of the deaths of their loved ones."

'So inappropriate' "'I am not okay' as the song for the in memoriam... well these people certainly are not okay. They're dead," one person wrote, with somebody else commenting, "Umm this In Memoriam song choice is so inappropriate and ill timed."

Confusion over song selection "Not a dig on Jelly Roll or his lovely song, but pairing it with the In Memoriam segment of the #Emmys is giving major suicide vibes," added somebody else, with another writing, "Jelly Roll is singing a song about suicide over an In Memoriam of people who mostly did not die by choice."

'All kinds of weird' "That In Memoriam segment was all kinds of weird. First, just play an instrumental because what was this song choice?" asked one person. Another viewer shared a similar sentiment, writing, "am I alone or does this feel like a weird choice of song for an In Memoriam segment?"

'A strange song choice' "And then the musical selection for 'In Memoriam....' Also inappropriate," commented another viewer, as somebody else wrote, "this is such a strange song choice for an in memoriam segment."