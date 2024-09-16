Shelley Duvall Snubbed During Emmy In Memoriam, Sparking Outrage

Sunday's 76h Primetime Emmy Awards in memoriam segment paid tribute to some of the Hollywood icons we lost in the past year. As Jelly Roll performed a soulful rendition of his hit "I Am Not Okay," the show paid its respects to the Richard Simmons, Shannen Doherty, James Earl Jones, Gena Rowlands, Chance Perdomo, Carl Weathers, and Donald Sutherland, and more. But viewers were shocked that the 2024 Emmy Awards in memoriam seemingly snubbed the late Shelley Duvall. The Hollywood icon died at her home in Blanco, Texas on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the age of 75 of complications from diabetes. Duvall was best known for portraying Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. The Texas native also starred in seven films directed by Robert Altman – 1970s Brewster McCloud, 1971's McCabe & Mrs. Miller, 1974's Thieves Like Us, 1975's Nashville, 1976's Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson, and 1977's 3 Women. Duvall, a two-time Emmy nominee, is also well-remembered for creating her own series Faerie Tale Theatre, as well as its spinoffs Tall Tales & Legends, Nightmare Classics, Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories, and Mrs. Piggle Wiggle. Despite her contributions on the screen, Duvall was notable omitted from Sunday's in memoriam segment along with others like Chita Rivera, Johnny Wactor, and Joe Flaherty. Keep scrolling to see how Emmys viewers reacted to Duvall's apparent snub.

'Incredibly Disrespectful' "Its incredibly disrespectful and odd Shelley Duvall was not in the In Memoriam at the Emmys," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Not only was she a pioneer in children's programming but she also single handedly saved Nick Jr from being taken off the air."

'Her contributions deserved to be honored' "Well the @TelevisionAcad snubbed Shelley Duvall from their In Memoriam section. Perhaps she wasn't known as a TV actress but she was a prolific producer for children programs and a pioneer in cable TV. Her contributions deserved to be honored," the Shelley Duvall Archives fan account wrote, adding in a follow-up post, "I know Shelley Duvall doesn't have to be included in an award show's 'In Memoriam' segment to be properly honored bc she did get her (literal) well-deserved flowers from myself + many others while she was still with us. More than Hollywood would ever do for her."

Fans remember her previous Emmy nominations "Sehlley duvall created, produced, and presented several successful and beloved children's programs- two of which were literally nominated for primetime emmys," one person wrote. "Since the emmys chose not to honour her in their memoriam this year, i will."

'Very crazy' 'Very crazy to me that shelley duvall was not included in the in memoriam even if she wasn't known as a tv actress but i digress," somebody else reacted to the snub, with another adding, "How do you forget Shelley Duvall, #Emmys? She literally reminded you of her name every week."

'Shame on you Emmys' "The loss of Shelley Duvall broke me harder than any other loss in recent years and

@TelevisionAcad chose to omit her from its memoriam," another fan wrote on X. "Shame on you #Emmys."

Some said Duvall's snub was 'beyond crazy' "Sehlley duvall was instrumental to children's television in the 80's & 90's, so it's beyond rude of the emmys to not include her in the memorial section," added another person. Another fan wrote, "I'm just so upset that Shelley Duvall wasn't included in the In Memoriam.She was a pioneer in creating original cable content. And it was delightfully creative content."